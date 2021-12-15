Recently the decision was made to retire Taiga. This means a major change in the tool the Fedora Magazine editorial team uses to handle tracking all the excellent articles our loyal contributors write for you. This short article describes what this change requires.

New Tool

The Fedora Magazine editorial is an effort shared by several people at any time. Continuing some means of tracking the effort is necessary. Pagure is the replacement choice since it serves very much the same purpose as Taiga. In addition, Pagure currently tracks the Fedora Magazine “feature images”.

Transition

Two efforts are required to make this transition. The first, and major one, is moving the existing articles from Taiga to Pagure with the same status, author assignments, and commentary. This task is completed. All the “unclaimed” article “IDEAS” have been moved. All the cards that were “in progress” have also moved. The authors have been alerted via comments (and Taiga generated email messages) about the transition and newly assigned Pagure numbers.

The second effort is updating the Fedora Magazine documentation to reflect the change to Pagure and to address some process changes necessary to use Pagure. The transition is not a one-to-one swap. Some modifications are necessary. The overall process, however, is still the same. The documentation is currently under revision and will be completed soon.

What it looks like

The new Pagure Kanban interface appears similar to the Taiga version:

Fedora Magazine Pagure Kanban page

As before, upon approval of an idea, a “card” (or “issue”) is created for it. The new card appears in the “IDEAS” column. When the author starts writing, the editors move it to the the “IN-PROGRESS” column. The card progresses through all five stages, with appropriate notification added along the way by author and editor. The editors will update the kanban status as required. When the WordPress article is scheduled for publication, the card is moved to the final “SCHEDULED” state and is considered closed.

More detail on this process is available at the Fedora Magazine site.

Here is your opportunity

You may have notice in the Pagure kanban image that there are few items in the “REVIEW” and “TO-EDIT”. If you have an interest in writing an article, we look forward to your contribution. Any of the topics shown in the “IDEAS” or “STALLED” columns could be yours for the asking. If you have your own idea, that would be great, as well.

In either case, the place to start is at the Fedora Magazine Discourse forum. Simply start a New Topic and ask about an existing article by number, or provide a brief (or not so brief) description of your proposed article. The editors will respond.

There are resources available to help you start and the editorial staff is here to provide assistance. We will be glad to answer any question you may have along the way.