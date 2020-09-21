Installing and running Vagrant using qemu-kvm

Posted by on September 21, 2020 5 Comments

Recent Posts

Incremental backups with Btrfs snapshots

Ankur Sinha: How do you Fedora?

Tune up your sound with PulseEffects: Microphones

Vagrant is a brilliant tool, used by DevOps professionals, coders, sysadmins and regular geeks to stand up repeatable infrastructure for development and testing. From their website:

Vagrant is a tool for building and managing virtual machine environments in a single workflow. With an easy-to-use workflow and focus on automation, Vagrant lowers development environment setup time, increases production parity, and makes the “works on my machine” excuse a relic of the past.

If you are already familiar with the basics of Vagrant, the documentation provides a better reference build for all available features and internals.

Vagrant provides easy to configure, reproducible, and portable work environments built on top of industry-standard technology and controlled by a single consistent workflow to help maximize the productivity and flexibility of you and your team.

https://www.vagrantup.com/intro

This guide will walk through the steps necessary to get Vagrant working on a Fedora-based machine.

I started with a minimal install of Fedora Server as this reduces the memory footprint of the host OS, but if you already have a working Fedora machine, either Server or Workstation, then this should still work.

Check the machine supports virtualisation:

$ sudo lscpu | grep Virtualization
Virtualization:                  VT-x
Virtualization type:             full

Install qemu-kvm:

sudo dnf install qemu-kvm libvirt libguestfs-tools virt-install rsync

Enable and start the libvirt daemon:

sudo systemctl enable --now libvirtd

Install Vagrant:

sudo dnf install vagrant

Install the Vagrant libvirtd plugin:

sudo vagrant plugin install vagrant-libvirt

Add a box

vagrant box add fedora/32-cloud-base --provider=libvirt

Create a minimal Vagrantfile to test

$ mkdir vagrant-test
$ cd vagrant-test
$ vi Vagrantfile
Vagrant.configure("2") do |config|
  config.vm.box = "fedora/32-cloud-base"
end

Note the capitalisation of the file name and in the file itself.

Check the file:

vagrant status
Current machine states:

default not created (libvirt)

The Libvirt domain is not created. Run 'vagrant up' to create it.

Start the box:

vagrant up

Connect to your new machine:

vagrant ssh

That’s it – you now have Vagrant working on your Fedora machine.

To stop the machine, use vagrant halt. This simply halts the machine but leaves the VM and disk in place.
To shut it down and delete it use vagrant destroy. This will remove the whole machine and any changes you’ve made in it.

Next steps

You don’t need to download boxes before issuing the vagrant up command – you can specify the box and the provider in the Vagrantfile directly and Vagrant will download it if it’s not already there. Below is an example which also sets the amount memory and number of CPUs:

# -*- mode: ruby -*-
# vi: set ft=ruby :

Vagrant.configure("2") do |config|
  config.vm.box = "fedora/32-cloud-base"
  config.vm.provider :libvirt do |libvirt|
    libvirt.cpus = 1
    libvirt.memory = 1024
  end
end

For more information on using Vagrant, creating your own machines and using different boxes, see the official documentation at https://www.vagrantup.com/docs

There is a huge repository of boxes ready to download and use, and the official location for these is Vagrant Cloud – https://app.vagrantup.com/boxes/search. Some are basic operating systems and some offer complete functionality such as databases, web servers etc.

FAQs and Guides Fedora Contributor Community Fedora Project community For Developers For System Administrators Using Software

Andy Mott

5 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. Lucas

    Very useful. I will test with qemu-kvm. I’ve had problems with vagrant and vbox, so I stopped using it.

    September 21, 2020
    Reply

  2. Sergey

    I understand the use of Vagrant for Virtual Box, etc., but why use it for KVM ?
    We have a virsh and ansible.

    September 21, 2020
    Reply
    •

      Andy Mott

      As with anything Unix/Linux there are many ways to get the job done!

      While virsh commands and Ansible would also work, the simplicity of finding a suitable Vagrant box and getting it up and running quickly reduces the learning curve for anyone new to automated provisioning as it takes away a number of the steps required. I believe this makes it a fantastic tool for quickly creating machines for testing or other lab work.

      September 22, 2020
      Reply

  3. Serge Meeuwsen

    Hi,
    Thanks for providing this write up! This works fine with Linux based boxes but unfortunately it seems to be broken for Windows based boxes.
    I have tried several and always get the “kernel_require.rb:83:in `require’: cannot load such file — winrm (LoadError)” error.
    According to the hashicorp site you need to install vagrant 2.2.10 but then I had problems installing the vagrant-libvirt plugin… It is probably a dependency issue but I couldn’t figure it out.

    September 21, 2020
    Reply

  4. Mehdi

    Thank you for the article. Didn’t get a chance to work with Vagrant before. Seems like some Docker projects can be done with Vagrant.

    Btw, does Vagrant anything to do with Gnome Boxes?

    September 22, 2020
    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Fedora 32 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 7,063 other subscribers

Contribute to the Magazine

Fedora Magazine is looking for contributors!

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions

%d bloggers like this: