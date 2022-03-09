Using Homebrew Package Manager on Fedora Linux

Introduction
Homebrew is a package manager for macOS to install UNIX tools on macOS. But, it can be used on Linux (and Windows WSL) as well. It is written in Ruby and provides software packages that might not be provided by the host system (macOS or Linux), so it offers an auxiliary package manager besides the OS package manager. In addition, it installs packages only to its prefix (either /home/linuxbrew/.linuxbrew or ~/.linuxbrew) as a non-root user, without polluting system paths. This package manager works on Fedora Linux too. In this article, I will try to show you how Homebrew is different from Fedora Linux package manager dnf , why you might want to install and use it on Fedora Linux, and how.
Warning
You should always inspect the packages and binaries you are installing on your system. Homebrew packages usually run as a non-sudoer user and to a dedicated prefix so they are quite unlikely to cause harm or misconfigurations. However, do all the installations at your own risk. The author and the Fedora community are not responsible for any damages that might result directly or indirectly from following this article.
How Homebrew Works
Homebrew uses Ruby and Git behind the scenes. It builds software from source using special Ruby scripts called formulae which look like this (Using wget package as an example):
class Wget < Formula homepage "https://www.gnu.org/software/wget/" url "https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/wget/wget-1.15.tar.gz" sha256 "52126be8cf1bddd7536886e74c053ad7d0ed2aa89b4b630f76785bac21695fcd" def install system "./configure", "--prefix=#{prefix}" system "make", "install" end end
How Homebrew is Different from dnf
Homebrew is a package manager that provides up-to-date versions of many UNIX software tools and packages e.g. ffmpeg, composer, minikube, etc. It proves useful when you want to install some packages that are not available in Fedora Linux rpm repositories for some reason. So, it does not replace dnf.
Install Homebrew
Before starting to install Homebrew, make sure you have glibc and gcc installed. These tools can be installed on Fedora with:
sudo dnf groupinstall "Development Tools"
Then, install Homebrew by running the following command in a terminal:
/bin/bash -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/HEAD/install.sh)"
During the installation you will be prompted for your sudo password. Also, you will have the option to choose the installation prefix for Homebrew, but the default prefix is fine. During the install, you will be made the owner of the Homebrew prefix, so that you will not have to enter the sudo password to install packages. The installation will take several minutes. Once finished, run the following commands to add brew to your PATH:
echo 'eval "$(/home/linuxbrew/.linuxbrew/bin/brew shellenv)"' >> ~/.bash_profile eval "$(/home/linuxbrew/.linuxbrew/bin/brew shellenv)"
Install and Investigate Packages
To install a package using a formula on Homebrew, simply run:
brew install <formula>
Replace <formula> with the name of the formula you want to install. For example, to install Minikube, simply run:
brew install minikube
You can also search for formulae with:
brew search <formula>
To get information about a formula, run:
brew info <formula>
Also, you can see all the installed formulae with the following command:
brew list
Uninstall Packages
To uninstall a package from your Homebrew prefix, run:
brew uninstall <formula>
Upgrade Packages
To upgrade a specific package installed with Homebrew, run:
brew upgrade <formula>
To update Homebrew and all the installed Formulae to the latest versions, run:
brew update
Wrap Up
Homebrew is a simple package manager that can be a helpful tool alongside dnf (The two are not related at all). Try to stick with the native dnf package manager for Fedora to avoid software conflicts. However, if you don’t find a piece of software in the Fedora Linux repositories, then you might be able to find and install it with Homebrew. See the Formulae list for what is available. Also, Homebrew on Fedora Linux does not support graphical applications (called casks in Homebrew terminology) yet. At least, I didn’t have any luck installing any GUI apps.
References and Further Reading
To learn more about Homebrew, check out the following resources:
- Homebrew Homepage: https://brew.sh
- Homebrew Docs: https://docs.brew.sh
- Wikipedia Homebrew Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homebrew_(package_manager)
Hank
I’m running homebrew for the last few months and quite happy, I use it for kubectl, terraform, helm, kubie, chezmoi, etc. stuff that needs to be fresh and I’d need 3rd party RPM repos.
Mehdi Haghgoo
That’s good to hear!
soul-catcher
That should be perfect for Fedora Silverblue.
Muhammed Yasin Özsaraç
Also for Kinote 🙂
Frederik
snap, flatpak, homebrew. Is this the new UNIX wars? Do any of them actually solve the problem better than rpm or deb? Homebrew is a must on macOS, but it seems to be completely useless on modern operating systems.
Carlos
rpm and deb packages are good for a lot of things, but aren’t ideal for everything. For example, they can be slower to update when packaged by your distribution, and third-party repositories open up security risks since these package types are always given sudo permissions.
Snaps and Flatpaks allow for apps to have scoped permissions, which is something we’re severely lacking in Linux, as well as a faster source for new application updates. This can be essential for things like browsers when a new 0 day is discovered.
In regards to Homebrew, having a package manager that’s not dependent on your distribution means you can have all your packages share the same version and availability between different distributions. The same applies to Snap and Flatpak, but I tend to associate those more with graphical apps.
Overall, we have different package managers to solve different needs and it’s important we change the default behavior of installing all our packages with sudo permissions. It can contribute to critical security issues and system instability.
laolux
Flatpaks have the possibility to issue quick updates if well maintained, but the same goes for rpm and deb packages. The issue with flatpaks are developers who update their flatpak whenever they have a new version, but don’t update it every time that a library used by their app is updated. So the flatpak might stay with an old library with known security vulnerabilities for an extended amount of time. In a regular rpm package this library would likely have been independently updated by the system and the app would either be secure or break because of incompatibilities with the new version of the library. But even if it breaks, you would not be using an insecure app.
Also, flatpaks make it very easy for developers to deliberately ship outdated libraries, just out of convenience so that they do not need to adapt their app to a changed library interface.
Having said all that, I do use flatpaks for certain apps, but I tend to trust them less then distro packages. Especially because flatpaks sometimes just serve binary blobs in their build manifests, even for open source apps (see anki on flathub for example). So rebuilding from source can be very difficult.
Frederik
flatpak and snaps that are useful, will have the same level of access to the system as any other useful application, so I really don’t see the security argument. If something is a great idea, that idea should be applied to everything that can benefit from it — surely, granular security is a great idea (which is also why we have users and groups in UNIX, although not quite up to this task). We also had AppArmour and SELinux that tried to address some of the same problems.
If flatpak or snap provides any security benefits, its only because the operating system is broken. The proper way to deal with that, is to fix the operating system, not bolt on yet another package manager onto an already giant array of package managers. But besides, solving a security issue, is not solving package management. Your points about all these package managers not taking advantage of the operating system is really the key here — they don’t solve the problems of packaging software any better than rpm or deb. At best, its the same. Timeliness is another issue, which is entirely dependent on the resources available. If everybody adopted the same package format and the same conventions on how to package we could just use one format…
Phoenix
I tend to agree. With the recent package manager presentations, I also wonder what the advantages are and why I want to use them over the existing methods.
While the author wrote that it does not replace “dnf”, I still question the usefulness for this one on Linux. Even on Mac back in the days I have only touched it once. Fedora, when commonly installed (e.g. Fedora Workstation), already comes with dnf as well as Flatpak. The latter typically dormant, but still available without further installation.
Considering the examples given in the article, only minikube I did not find using “dnf”. “composer” is part of the built-in repositories with the newest version. “ffmpeg”, when visiting their homepage (https://ffmpeg.org/), redirects to RPM Fusion for download, a repository which is a must-have when using your computer as multimedia platform, be it games or video/audio editing. It will therefore provide you with “ffmpeg” from the built-in package manager, dnf. ¯_(ツ)_/¯
g
Instead of homebrew, it’s better to just use nix
Jose J Galvez
Thank you for an interesting article. The similarities between Homebrew and the AUR (Arch user repository) are striking, both utilize scripts to retrieve compile and install source packages. An issue which was only briefly touched on in the article, however which is very important is the inherent insecurity of the system. This is well known and often debated in the arch community with respect to the aur, but this needs to be emphasized with other package Management systems such as Homebrew. There’s nothing preventing malicious content from entering the aur and I would suspect Homebrew build scripts other than the diligence of users reviewing them. That said the beauty of these systems is that it allows users to install packages which are often missing or not well maintained by the systems major repositories. I would encourage users to carefully review any recipes, build scripts before installing anything from either Homebrew or the aur.