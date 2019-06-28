The Fedora Workstation edition is a fabulous operating system that includes everything a developer needs. But it’s also a perfect solution for anyone who wants to be productive online with their desktop or laptop computer. It features a sleek interface and an enormous catalog of ready-to-install software. Recently, Christian Schaller shared information about what’s coming in the Workstation for Fedora 31.

Fedora 31 is currently scheduled for release in late October 2019. With it, as usual, will come an assortment of new and refreshed free and open source software. This includes the GNOME desktop which is planned to be updated to the latest 3.34.

Under the hood of the desktop, many intrepid open source developers have been toiling away. They’ve been working on things like:

The Wayland desktop compositor

Working with NVidia to provide better driver support

PipeWire, for better audio and video handling

Expanded Flatpak support and features

A container toolbox

…and much more!



Long-time and keen readers of the Magazine probably know that Christian is deeply involved in the Workstation effort. He heads up the desktop engineering groups at Red Hat. But he’s also involved heavily in the community Workstation Working Group, which guides these efforts as well. As an experienced developer himself, he brings his expertise to the open source community every day to build a better desktop.

For all the details, check out Christian’s detailed and informative blog post on Fedora 31 Workstation. And stay tuned to the Magazine for more about the upcoming release in the next few months!