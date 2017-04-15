Christian Schaller is a long time free software contributor and advocate. He’s also a manager of emerging platform development at Red Hat. The groups in this area include desktop engineering, where developers work on many GNOME features seen in Fedora. Recently Christian posted on his blog about desktop features and improvements users want. He also discussed how Fedora delivers them.
Many such comments came in a recent Hacker News thread concerning Ubuntu. But listening to users doesn’t stop with just Linux users. Christian writes, “I often read such articles and threads about non-Linux systems too, to help understand what people are looking for and thus enable us to prioritize what we do with Fedora Workstation even better.”
Christian goes on to describe several of the most frequent requests. He also describes how Fedora is just offering well integrated technology in these areas to address user needs. More importantly, he discusses how Red Hat invests in these technologies upstream. This helps Fedora deliver a better integrated Workstation, but also brings benefits throughout the Linux community.
He says about leading edge technical features, “by using Fedora you are not only getting access to them first . . . but you are also supporting the effort of moving these technologies forward.” Furthermore, he says, you’re “also putting yourself in a position to more directly interact with the engineers that work on [these features].”
You can read more on Christian’s blog here.
April 15, 2017 at 15:36
Hi Paul
I very much appreciated today’s posting. It is great to read about the development activities taking place behind the scenes. The technology research is what drives me to keep with Linux, and specifically, Fedora.
I do have a question, and that has to do with proposal of a place or person to whom we can present New and Improvement ideas. As a 55year + IT experience, I have seen great ideas that disappeared, when they should have become universal.
The ability to present the ideas from end-users as myself could be posted to a forum for discussion. We are the clients, and it is better to have client feedback before a new design is cast in stone.
I have tried to use the fedoraforum.org site to preseent ideas to fellow Fedora users. Some have been responded to as “great”. Others, thumbs down. That forum is not part of the RedHat family. Ditto for the Fedora forum that is based in France.
My belief in life is “No one person has exclusivity on Intelligence”. A similar rule applies to designs and new ideas”.