Trying different desktop environments using “rpm-ostree rebase”

Posted by on May 8, 2023 1 Comment

Photo by NordWood Themes on Unsplash

Recent Posts

New AWS storage type for Fedora Linux

 Kernel 6.3 Test Week

Contribute at the Fedora Linux Test Week for Kernel 6.3

Anaconda Installer Partitioning and Storage Survey Results

Fedora Linux Workstation features a GNOME desktop environment which is an easy to use, intuitive, and efficient desktop environment. But this is not the only option if you would like to use Fedora Linux. There are other spins that provide alternative desktop environments like KDE, XFCE, Cinnamon, etc. This article describes how you can try different desktop environments if you are using an OSTree based Fedora Linux spins.

Main version of Fedora Workstation

If you installed a non-OSTree Fedora Workstation or one of the Spins and would like to try different desktop environment, you have some possibilities:

  • install different desktop environment using dnf
  • dual boot multiple spins of Fedora

If you choose the first option, you have to install another desktop environment by using the dnf install command. This technique enables you to select which desktop environment you would like to use on the login screen after system boots. Using this method will pull in a lot of dependencies. This is especially true when you have a GTK based desktop environment (like GNOME) and install a QT based (like KDE), or vice-versa. It can be difficult to completely uninstall one of the installed desktop environment if you are not satisfied with them.

Another issue with this is that system apps may be doubled in the application menu on each environment. For example, if you have installed GNOME and install KDE, you have Nautilus and Dolphin for browsing files, GNOME Terminal and Konsole for terminal emulation, etc. You have to remember which app to use on which environment, because apps from KDE behave worse on GNOME and vice-versa.

If you choose the second option, you have to make some free unpartitioned space on your hard drive to install another Fedora spin alongside one you are currently using. In this way, the systems are separated from each other and the system apps will not be doubled. You can decide to share the /home partition between them. This technique enables you select the system to use in the bootloader menu before system boots. But if you use this method, you have to maintain these systems separately (for example installing updates) and it consumes a lot of free space on the hard drive.

OSTree based version of Fedora Workstation

Some variants of Fedora Linux are OSTree based. OSTree provides immutability and transactional upgrades with the possibility of rollback in case something goes wrong. You can read more about it in this great article. Right now, we have three OSTree based Fedora Workstation variants:

  • Silverblue – provides GNOME desktop environment
  • Kinoite – provides KDE Plasma desktop environment
  • Sericea – provides Sway window manager (not recommended for beginners)

If you are running one of these variants of Fedora Linux, you can easily switch your system to another OSTree compatible one to try different desktop environment. This process is similar to doing a system upgrade. OSTree guarantees that the operation is transactional (finishes successfully or nothing is changed) and you are able to rollback if you are not satisfied with the change. The operation does not consumes much space on the hard drive, and system apps are not doubled.

How to use OSTree rebase to switch to a new variant

To start, I recommend executing the following command to pin the current deployment. This makes certain it will not be deleted automatically in the future and provides the ability to roll back to it. 

$ sudo ostree admin pin 0

If you have a pending update, the command may fail with the message:

error: Cannot pin staged deployment

In this case, reboot your system to apply pending updates, and try again.

After pinning the deployment, execute:

$ ostree remote refs fedora

It outputs a list of all available branches that you can rebase into. Every branch has an architecture, version, and the name of the variant. Select carefully. In the following examples I assume you would like to rebase into the current stable version of Fedora for x86_64 (version 38).

  • for Fedora Silverblue, use fedora:fedora/38/x86_64/silverblue
  • for Fedora Kinoite, use fedora:fedora/38/x86_64/kinoite
  • for Fedora Sericea, use fedora:fedora/38/x86_64/sericea

Choose the branch you wish to rebase into and execute the following command (change the branch name provided in the example if necessary):

$ rpm-ostree rebase fedora:fedora/38/x86_64/kinoite

When this command succeeds, restart the system to begin using the new desktop environment. If it fails, the system should continue to work unmodified thanks to transactional updates provided by OSTree.

Undo the rebase into an OSTree variant

If you are not satisfied with the new environment the following command will return you to your original variant:

rpm-ostree rollback

Restart your system once again to switch back to the previous variant of Fedora.

Fedora Project community

Jakub Sierżęga

1 Comment

Add Comment →

  1. Ernest N. Wilcox Jr.

    Ostree rebasing sounds very interesting. I’m currently using the Fedora-KDE spin, and I’m very satisfied with it but the promise of an immutable system with transactional updates is very appealing. I have downloaded the kinoite image to my Ventoy drive so I can try it out.

    If you don’t know what Ventoy is, check it out at https://www.ventoy.net/en/index.html

    May 8, 2023
    Reply

Leave a Reply


The interval between posting a comment and its appearance will be irregular so please DO NOT resend the same post repeatedly. All comments are moderated but this site is not monitored continuously so comments will not appear as soon as posted.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Fedora Linux 38 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 9,211 other subscribers

Contribute to the Magazine

Fedora Magazine is looking for contributors!

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions

%d bloggers like this: