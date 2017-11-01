Audacious is a simple yet advanced audio player. It focuses on audio quality and supports a spectrum of codecs including FLAC and Vorbis. Though lightweight by design, Audacious provides in-app options like choosing a sound system (PulseAudio, ALSA, JACK, etc.). It lets users toggle features to fit their audio needs.

Installing Audacious

Audacious is free and open-source, and readily available in the official Fedora repository. If you’re using Fedora Workstation, search for audacious in the GNOME Software Center and click Install. To install from the command-line use sudo:

sudo dnf install audacious

How does it work?

Audacious is designed with simplicity in mind. It uses tabs to customize playlists, giving users more focus on the quality of their music. To open audio files from the menu, go to File > Open Files, or click the “folder” button in the toolbar.

To add multiple files from different directories, use the File > Add Files option, or click the + button in the toolbar.

To search the Music folder in your home directory, use the File > Search Library (Ctrl+Y) option. This creates a Library playlist by default. To add online radio stations for streaming, go to File > Open URL, or add the URL to the playlist with File > Add URL.

Settings and Plugins

This player comes with features common in others, like configuring appearance, playlist and display. However, its strength is in the Output settings. There users can optimize sound delivery and assign their preferred sound system.

For example, if you choose the ALSA sound system you can further customize the PCM Device, Mixer Device, and Mixer Element. These settings are the bread and butter of Audacious. With them, you can control the flow of output without affecting the sound settings of the desktop environment, or other programs.

You can also toggle ReplayGain and recording streams in the Audio section. Want to fine-tune your sound for that sweet spot? Go to the Output menu option and select Equalizer.

Furthermore, there are a variety of plugins to extend the player functionality. Some are common among other players, like displaying album art and song lyrics. There are also common effects like Crossfade and Extra Stereo to help enhance your experience.

However, what sets this player apart are the technical components, like audio decoder and transport. These are beneficial to users looking to tweak delivery.

Unfortunately, some audio codecs are non-free, such as Apple’s Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC). Therefore, Audacious doesn’t include the ability to play these files by default. However, third-party repositories are available to users who want these add-ons.

Conclusion

So why use Audacious? Because it’s designed for users who want to dictate the sound of their music without frills. This article only touches on some of the main features of Audacious. To learn more about the program, visit the project’s website.

Photo by Dane Deaner on Unsplash.