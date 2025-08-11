Tips and Tricks: man Command

The man command, is short for manual. It provides access to the various up-to-date on-board documentation pages. This helps users utilize the Linux/Unix operating systems in a better manner.

What is man ?

The man command is a manual pager which provides the user with documentation about specific functions, system calls, and commands. The man command uses the less pager by default. (See man less for more information.)

Note that a man page is likely to contain better up-to-date information compared to what can be found on the internet. It is wise to compare the man page usage and options with that found on the web.

How to use man ?

To use the man command effectively we have to know the manual pages system. The manual pages are distributed in 8 sections. Each provides documentation on particular topics.

What are the manual page sections ?

  1. Programs, shell commands and daemons.
  2. System calls.
  3. Library calls.
  4. Special files, drivers, and hardware.
  5. Configuration files.
  6. Games.
  7. Miscellaneous commands.
  8. System administration commands and daemons.

Examples

To get the printf library function documentation (section 3):

# man 3 printf

To get the printf shell builtin documentation (section 1):

# man 1 printf

You can learn more about the man command and its options:

# man man

How to manage the index caches database

To update the existing database, or to create it, use the -c or –create flag with the mandb command:

# mandb --create

To do a correctness check on the documentation database use the -t or –test flag:

# mandb --test

How to export manual pages

To export a man page, use the -t flag with the man command:

man -t 5 dnf.conf > manual.ps

This will create a PostScript file with the contents of the dnf.conf man page from section 5.

Alternatively, if you want to output a PDF file, use something like this instead:

man -Tpdf 5 dnf.conf > dnf.conf.pdf

You will need the groff-perl package installed for this command to work.

Summary

The need to get information about commands, daemons, shell builtins, etc. to make them do what they are intended to do correctly, motivates us to use the system manual to learn not everything but the required knowledge to reach our goal.

  1. Thijs

    Thank you. I always suspected man was powerful, but I only used it as a reference if –help didn’t help. I found it too big, not easy to find the information I needed. But this motivates me to learn more about man and learn to use it more efficiently and effectively.

    August 11, 2025
    Reply

  2. littlephoenix85

    Excellent tutorial. But the related acronym, RTFM, is missing an explanation.
    For anyone interested, it can also be found on Wikipedia.

    August 11, 2025
    Reply

  3. TimS

    It would be helpful if you could additionally explain the intended usage of the manual page command “apropos” and any other man page search tools. Thank you if you are able to post that also. There is also the GNU “info” command that relates to “man”, and shows man pages or full books, depending what is installed on the system.

    August 11, 2025
    Reply

  4. Terry

    The keyword option “man -k” (aka apropos) is a useful option. To find all the man pages that “list” in section 1:
    man -s 1 -k list

    August 11, 2025
    Reply

  5. Cody

    I’ve used various forms of unix for decades. As such you can imagine I have used man(1) a lot. Just wanted to point out a typo…

    To get the printf sell builtin documentation (section 1):

    I think you meant ‘shell’ 🙂

    August 11, 2025
    Reply

