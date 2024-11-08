Contribute at the Test Week for the Anaconda Web UI Installer for Fedora Workstation

The Workstation team is working on the final integration of Anaconda Web UI Installer for Fedora Linux Workstation. As a result, the Fedora Workstation Working Group and QA teams have organized a test week from Monday, Nov 11, 2024 to Monday, Nov 18, 2024. The wiki page in this article contains links to the test images you will need to participate. Please continue reading for details.

What are we looking for?

The Anaconda team would like to ask Linux users to test and share their opinion about the newest version of the Anaconda Web UI. As you might already know, the Anaconda team is working on a Web UI which should not just improve the look and feel but also make Anaconda more accessible and simplify the complex task of system installation. You can read more about the Web UI here.

The biggest overhaul is to the partitioner which has a completely changed approach to this complex topic. The new solution will guide you through the process without expecting to have years of Linux experience.

Currently, we would like to find out if this Web UI is mature enough for inclusion in Fedora 42 (only Workstation edition right now), for that we need you! Please get on board and join Fedora test days.

What is the target:

File bugs on anaconda-webui package into Bugzilla

Share your opinion for Anaconda Web UI

How does a test week work?

A test week is an event where anyone can help ensure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

To contribute, you only need to be able to do the following things:

Download test materials, which include some large files

Read and follow directions step by step

The wiki page for the Anaconda Web UI test week has a lot of good information on what and how to test. After you’ve done some testing, you can log your results in the test day web application. If you’re available on or around the days of the event, please do some testing and report your results.