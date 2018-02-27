The release of Fedora 28 is growing closer, and now you can see the supplemental wallpaper for the upcoming release. The Fedora Design team works with the community to supplement the standard wallpaper for each release. For this release there is a set of 16 additional wallpapers for your enjoyment and use. Congratulations to all the winners, and thanks to all those who submitted — do try again next release. Here are the amazing entries included in the upcoming release.

The winners were selected by a community vote. The next election of supplemental wallpapers happens during the development of Fedora 29. The contest will be announced here in the Fedora Magazine.