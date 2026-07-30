Evolution, change, and innovation are important parts of Fedora. This applies both to our open source technology and in how we sustain the community that builds it. As Fedora changes with the world around us, so too must the roles that support it. This includes the Fedora Community Architect role. Today, we (Justin & Shaun) are excited to share a strategic transition in how Red Hat supports Fedora’s community operations.

Effective as of time of publication, we are beginning a transition period for the Fedora Community Architect (FCA) role. To continue our commitments to Fedora and CentOS, the Red Hat Open Source & AI Program Office is splitting the current, wide-reaching FCA responsibilities into two distinct, focused roles.

The Transition

We (being Justin & Shaun) will work in a transitional phase together from now until the release month of Fedora Linux 45, currently planned for October 2026. During this time, we will shift our focuses to ensure a smooth handoff for key community operations, including event logistics, budget management, and both Fedora Council and CentOS board representation.

Shaun McCance will step into the role of Fedora Community Architect. Many may already know Shaun as a longtime person in our community, bringing experience and context from GNOME, a major Fedora upstream project. He also brings significant experience in community event execution, budget management, and existing expertise as the CentOS Community Architect. He will take over the permanent FCA seat on the Fedora Council and Fedora Mindshare Committee, chair the Code of Conduct Committee, lead the annual planning of the Flock to Fedora conference, and continue the financial stewardship of our project resources.

Simultaneously, Justin Wheeler will transition into a new position: AI Alignment Community Architect. This role allows for a dedicated focus to align Fedora’s existing and future AI adoption with Fedora community values and norms. This gives more time and attention for him to participate in Fedora community discussions that explore a future with AI builder downstreams, this role will focus on formalizing community AI services, mentoring contributors, and ensuring that major AI-related initiatives in the default Fedora Linux experience align with Fedora’s Four Foundations: Freedom, Friends, Features, First.

What stays the same

While our day-to-day focuses are shifting, the biggest constant remains our shared commitment to Fedora and CentOS. We are both remaining deeply involved in our current communities through our work at Red Hat, and we are committed to ensuring this transition maintains the health and momentum of our ongoing community work.

This transition marks a strategic expansion of Red Hat’s investment in Fedora, rather than a departure. We are excited about this next chapter and the ability to dedicate more specific focus to both our foundational community operations and our emerging technical horizons.

We look forward to continuing this work with all of you through the Fedora Linux 45 release cycle and beyond. Thank you for your patience as we work through the transition.