Share NFS Home Directories Securely with Kerberos

You can share NFS home directories without enabling Kerberos for more secure authentication. But with the standard system authentication, it’s trivial for a remote user to change the UID of a local account on their PC and gain access to someone else’s home directory. Kerberos adds a requirement that the end user have a special security token to access the home directory. You can only acquire that security token from the designated key server by providing the correct password.
This guide shows you how to integrate a Fedora server with Active Directory so you can share user home directories over NFS more securely. This guide assumes you already have an Active Directory domain.
Install and configure NTP
The Kerberos protocol requires all the computers participating in cryptographic communication to have clocks synchronized to within five minutes.
First, synchronize the NFS server’s clock with the ntpdate command and then commit the change to the hardware clock with the hwclock command:
$ sudo -i # MY_HOSTNAME=$(</etc/hostname) # MY_DOMAIN=${MY_HOSTNAME#*.} # dnf install -y ntpdate # ntpdate $MY_DOMAIN # hwclock -u -w
The # prompt shows commands that need to be run as root. The $ prompt shows commands that can be run as an unprivileged user. The sudo -i command allows you to become root to issue necessary commands.
This guide is meant to be copy-and-paste friendly. Any value you might need to customize appears as a MY_* variable you can tweak before running the remaining commands. Note that if you log out, these variable assignments are cleared.
The above commands assume the domain name part of your server’s hostname matches the domain name of your Active Directory. Unless you set special configuration options in Active Directory, you’ll probably need to set your hostname so the domain part matches your Active Directory domain name.
Now, install the ntp package:
# dnf install -y ntp
Next, configure the NTP service:
# MY_NETWORK=192.0.2.0 # MY_NETMASK=255.255.255.0 # MY_ADSERVER1=192.0.2.91 # MY_ADSERVER2=192.0.2.92 # cat << END > /etc/ntp.conf tinker panic 0 interface ignore ipv6 driftfile /var/lib/ntp/drift includefile /etc/ntp/crypto/pw keys /etc/ntp/keys restrict default ignore restrict $MY_NETWORK mask $MY_NETMASK restrict 127.0.0.1 server $MY_ADSERVER1 server $MY_ADSERVER2 END
If you need to quickly look up the IP addresses of your Active Directory servers, run this command:
# nslookup $MY_DOMAIN
Finally, add an exception to the firewall and start the service:
# firewall-cmd --add-service ntp # firewall-cmd --runtime-to-permanent # systemctl enable ntpd.service # systemctl start ntpd.service
To verify that NTP is working, run this command:
ntpq -4 -p
Install and configure Kerberos
To enable Kerberos authentication on our server, install the krb5-workstation package:
# dnf install -y krb5-workstation
Then configure your default realm:
# MY_REALM=${MY_DOMAIN^^} # cat << END > /etc/krb5.conf.d/${MY_DOMAIN%%.*} [libdefaults] default_realm = $MY_REALM dns_lookup_kdc = true [domain_realm] .$MY_DOMAIN = $MY_REALM END
The default realm is your Active Directory domain name in all upper-case letters.
Install and configure SSSD
The next thing you need for KRB5 authenticated home directories is user IDs. You could create them manually on the NFS server. But if you have more than a few users, you’ll want to get the list of usernames and their associated UIDs from Active Directory. Use sssd to fetch the user IDs from Active Directory.
Begin by installing the sssd package:
# dnf install -y sssd
Now configure SSSD to use Active Directory as an ID provider:
# cat << END > /etc/sssd/sssd.conf [sssd] services = nss config_file_version = 2 domains = $MY_DOMAIN [domain/$MY_DOMAIN] id_provider = ad ldap_idmap_range_min = 0 ldap_idmap_range_max = 2100000000 ldap_idmap_range_size = 100000000 ldap_idmap_default_domain_sid = S-1-5-21-0-0-0 krb5_store_password_if_offline = true cache_credentials = true ignore_group_members = true override_gid = 100 override_shell = /bin/bash override_homedir = /home/%u END # chmod 600 /etc/sssd/sssd.conf
The ldap_idmap* values are important to ensure the UIDs Active Directory reports are consistent between the NFS server and all of its clients. Here’s a reference on how SID to uid/gid mapping works in sssd.
Even though you didn’t configure SSSD for authentication by including pam in the services list, end users may still be able to log in to the netboot server over SSH using PubkeyAuthentication or GSSAPIAuthentication methods. You may want to set an explicit limit for who can log in to your netboot server over SSH. For example:
# echo DenyGroups users >> /etc/ssh/sshd_config && systemctl restart sshd.service
Join Active Directory
Next, join the server to the Active Directory domain. Before performing the join, delete any computer accounts by the same name in the domain. This helps ensure you don’t carry over any incorrect settings from a previous join attempt:
# MY_USERNAME=jsmith # adcli delete-computer "${MY_HOSTNAME%%.*}" -U "$MY_USERNAME"
Also, delete any previous version of the system keytab, to avoid carrying over any incorrect settings from a previous join attempt:
# rm -f /etc/krb5.keytab
Now you should be able to join the Active Directory domain:
# MY_OU="cn=computers,dc=${MY_DOMAIN//./,dc=}" # adcli join $MY_DOMAIN --login-user="$MY_USERNAME" --computer-name="${MY_HOSTNAME%%.*}" --host-fqdn="$MY_HOSTNAME" --user-principal="host/$MY_HOSTNAME@$MY_REALM" --service-name="host" --service-name="nfs" --domain-ou="$MY_OU"
By default, Active Directory only allows normal users to join up to 10 computers to its domain (KB243327).
If adcli warns you about DNS not updating, your primary DNS servers may not be forwarding queries properly to the Active Directory domain controllers. Set your network configuration to reference the Active Directory servers directly for DNS.
The –service-name=”nfs” flag in the above command is important. The NFS service cannot serve Kerberized home directories without the nfs “serviceprincipalname”.
If the join succeeded, you should be able to start the SSSD service:
# systemctl start sssd.service
Configure PAM
Once sssd is running, configure the NFS server to resolve UIDs using it:
# cp -r /usr/share/authselect/default/sssd /etc/authselect/custom # echo 'initgroups: files' >> /etc/authselect/custom/sssd/nsswitch.conf # authselect select custom/sssd --force
Set initgroups to files as a performance optimization to prevent group information from being fetched from Active Directory. You can omit that line. If you do, though, you may see delays when you list files or perform other actions that try to look up UID and GID information.
At this point, you should be able to look up a user’s UID:
$ id $MY_USERNAME
You may find it necessary to run systemctl restart sssd.service before the above command works.
Create the home directories
Now that the ID provider is working, create the home directories by cloning the /etc/skel directory and setting permissions:
# cp -a /etc/skel /home/$MY_USERNAME # chown -R $MY_USERNAME:users /home/$MY_USERNAME
Configure NFS ID mapping
Before you can export the home directories, you must configure NFS’s idmap service:
# cat << END > /etc/idmapd.conf [General] Domain = $MY_DOMAIN Local-Realms = $MY_REALM [Mapping] Nobody-User = nfsnobody Nobody-Group = nfsnobody [Translation] Method = static,nsswitch [Static] END
You must also define the special nfsnobody user for cases where a UID might not resolve to a username:
# echo 'nfsnobody:x:65534:65534:Anonymous NFS User:/var/lib/nfs:/sbin/nologin' >> /etc/passwd # echo 'nfsnobody:!!:::::::' >> /etc/shadow # echo 'nfsnobody:x:65534:' >> /etc/group # echo 'nfsnobody:!::' >> /etc/gshadow
Enable Kerberos and share the home directories
Enable KRB5 authentication on the NFS pseudo filesystem:
# MY_SUBNET=192.0.2.0 # MY_PREFIX=24 # echo "/export -fsid=0,ro,sec=sys:krb5,root_squash $MY_SUBNET/$MY_PREFIX" > /etc/exports
Now create and mount the home filesystem:
# mkdir /export/home # echo '/home /export/home none bind 0 0' >> /etc/fstab # mount /export/home
Last, we define the home export and restart the NFS server to ensure all configuration changes are registered:
# echo "/export/home -rw,sec=krb5,root_squash $MY_SUBNET/$MY_PREFIX" > /etc/exports.d/home.exports # systemctl restart nfs-server.service
Make sure everything looks right on the export. In particular, make sure the krb5 flag is set on both the root export and the home sub-filesystem:
# exportfs -v
The output from the above command should include at least the following two lines (emphasis added):
/export 192.0.2.0/24(sync,wdelay,hide,no_subtree_check,fsid=0,sec=sys:krb5,ro,secure,root_squash,no_all_squash) /export/home 192.0.2.0/24(sync,wdelay,hide,no_subtree_check,sec=krb5,rw,secure,root_squash,no_all_squash)
The Kerberos protocol can also provide encryption (krb5p) or integrity (krb5i) for the NFS export, but these variants of the krb5 option will cause a significant reduction in performancej. You probably don’t want to use them unless you really need them.
Photo by Pietro Jeng on Unsplash.
Andrej
Thanks Gregory for a nice tutorial about kerberized NFS. I tried something similar a while ago, and I managed to set-up what you described (although with OpenLDAP, not AD), but I had difficulty understanding how 3rd party services can automatically obtain and keep kerberos tickets which would provide them a persistent access (rw) to the kerberized NFS storage. For example, if I have a backup script that copies files to the NFS storage and it is run by cron… Could you give references for that scenario? Thanks.