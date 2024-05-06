After the hard work of pushing out the Fedora Linux 40 release, we now look at celebrating with a release party! The Fedora 40 Release Party will take place on May 24-25, Friday and Saturday.

What is a release party?

Fedora Release Parties are virtual, user-focused conferences where the community comes together to talk about what’s new in the latest release of Fedora and where we’re going for future releases. Topics we’ve covered include the process of working through implementing a change and roadmaps for what different teams want to do next in Fedora. Sometimes there are updates from Fedora-associated groups who have something to share, like Amazon or Lenovo. We also have breaks for socials where we can talk to each other in video calls (you don’t have to share video or speak if you don’t want to). If you have an interest in a behind-the-scenes look at your favorite distro, come learn and hang out with the contributors who make it!

Where will it happen?

In previous years we used Hopin to run virtual conferences, but the Fedora 40 Release Party will be the first that we do in Matrix! We’ve wanted to do this since the Creative Freedom Summit showed how it could be done a couple of years ago. This is a step that allows us to lean more on open source for outreach.

However, we also want to be open in another way, and that’s with livestreaming. We will be streaming the talks on our Fedora Project YouTube channel. That way anyone can watch and the streams will be immediately available afterwards!

Details for registering will come soon, but for now please save the date for May 24-25!

We hope to see you there!

Learn more

Check out the Fedora 39 Release Party to get an idea of the kinds of topics we cover.

Get hyped on social media with hashtag #FedoraReleaseParty!