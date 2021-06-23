The Python developers have already released three beta versions of Python 3.10.0. You can try the latest one in Fedora Linux today! Test your Python code with 3.10 early to be ready for the final 3.10.0 release in October.

Install Python 3.10 on Fedora Linux

If you run Fedora Linux, you can install Python 3.10 from the official software repository with dnf:

$ sudo dnf install python3.10

You might need to enable the updates-testing repository to get the very latest pre-release:

$ sudo dnf install --enablerepo=updates-testing python3.10

As more betas and release candidates will be released, the Fedora package will receive updates. No need to compile your own development version of Python, just install it and have it up to date. The Python developers will add no new features starting with the first beta; you can already enjoy all the new things.

Test your projects with Python 3.10

Run the python3.10 command to use Python 3.10 or create virtual environments with the builtin venv module, tox or with pipenv and poetry. Here’s an example using tox:

$ git clone https://github.com/benjaminp/six.git Cloning into 'six'... $ cd six/ $ tox -e py310 py310 run-test: commands[0] | python -m pytest -rfsxX ================== test session starts =================== platform linux -- Python 3.10.0b3, pytest-6.2.4, py-1.10.0, pluggy-0.13.1 collected 200 items test_six.py ...................................... [ 19%] .................................................. [ 44%] .................................................. [ 69%] .................................................. [ 94%] ............ [100%] ================== 200 passed in 0.43s =================== ________________________ summary _________________________ py310: commands succeeded congratulations :)

If you find a problem with Python 3.10 on Fedora Linux, please do file bug reports at Fedora’s bugzilla or in the Python’s issue tracker. If you aren’t sure if it is a problem in Python, you can contact the Fedora’s Python maintainers directly via email or IRC.

What’s new in Python 3.10

See the full list of news in Python 3.10. You can, for example, try out structural pattern matching:

$ python3.10 Python 3.10.0b3 (default, Jun 17 2021, 00:00:00) [GCC 10.3.1 20210422 (Red Hat 10.3.1-1)] on linux Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information. >>> point = (3, 10) >>> match point: ... case (0, 0): ... print("Origin") ... case (0, y): ... print(f"Y={y}") ... case (x, 0): ... print(f"X={x}") ... case (x, y): ... print(f"X={x}, Y={y}") ... case _: ... raise ValueError("Not a point") ... X=3, Y=10 >>> x 3 >>> y 10

And stay tuned for Python 3.10 as python3 in Fedora Linux 35!