Podman Checkpoint

Podman is a tool which runs, manages and deploys containers under the OCI standard. Running containers with rootless access and creating pods (a Pod is a group of containers ) are additional features of Podman. This article describes and explains how to use checkpointing in Podman to save the state of a running container for later use.

Checkpointing Containers : Checkpoint / Restore In User-space, or CRIU, is Linux software available in the Fedora Linux repository as the “criu” package. It can freeze a running container (or an individual application) and checkpoint its state to disk (Reference : https://criu.org/Main_Page). The saved data can be used to restore the container and run it exactly as it was during the time of the freeze. Using this, we can achieve live migration,  snapshots, or remote debugging of applications or containers. This capability requires CRIU 3.11 or later installed on the system. 

# podman container checkpoint <containername>

This command will create a checkpoint of the container and freeze its state. Checkpointing a container will stop the running container as well. If you do podman ps there will be no container existing named <containername>.

You can export the checkpoint to a specific location as a file and copy that file to a different server

# podman container checkpoint <containername> -e /tmp/mycheckpoint.tar.gz

Podman Restore 

# podman container restore --keep <containername>

the –keep option will restore the container with all the temporary files.

To import the container checkpoint you can use: 

# podman container restore -i /tmp/mycheckpoint.tar.gz

Live Migration using Podman Checkpoint

This section describes how to migrate a container from client1 to client2 using the podman checkpoint feature. This example uses the https://lab.redhat.com/tracks/rhel-system-roles playground provided by Red Hat as it has multiple hosts with ssh-keygen already configured.

The example will run a container with some process on client1, create a checkpoint, and migrate it to client2. First run a container on the client1 machine with the commands below:

podman run --name=demo1 -d docker.io/httpd
podman exec -it demo1 bash
sleep 600& (run a process for verification )
exit

The above snippet runs a container as demo1 with the httpd process which runs a sleep process for 600 seconds ( 10 mins ) in background. You can verify this by doing:

# podman top demo1

USER        PID         PPID        %CPU        ELAPSED          TTY         TIME        COMMAND
root        1           0           0.000       5m40.61208846s   ?           0s          httpd -DFOREGROUND 
www-data    3           1           0.000       5m40.613179941s  ?           0s          httpd -DFOREGROUND 
www-data    4           1           0.000       5m40.613258012s  ?           0s          httpd -DFOREGROUND 
www-data    5           1           0.000       5m40.613312515s  ?           0s          httpd -DFOREGROUND 
root        88          1           0.000       16.613370018s    ?           0s          sleep 600

Now create a container checkpoint and export it to a specific file:

# podman container checkpoint myapache2 -e /tmp/mycheckpoint.tar.gz
# scp /tmp/mycheckpoint.tar.gz client2:/tmp/

Then on client2:

# cd /tmp
# podman container restore -i mycheckpoint.tar.gz
# podman top demo1

You should see the output as follows:

USER        PID         PPID        %CPU        ELAPSED          TTY         TIME        COMMAND
root        1           0           0.000       5m40.61208846s   ?           0s          httpd -DFOREGROUND 
www-data    3           1           0.000       5m40.613179941s  ?           0s          httpd -DFOREGROUND 
www-data    4           1           0.000       5m40.613258012s  ?           0s          httpd -DFOREGROUND 
www-data    5           1           0.000       5m40.613312515s  ?           0s          httpd -DFOREGROUND 
root        88          1           0.000       16.613370018s    ?           0s          sleep 600

In this way you can achieve a live migration using the podman checkpoint feature.

Ashutosh Sudhakar Bhakare

