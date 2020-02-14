PHP Development on Fedora with Eclipse

Posted by on February 14, 2020

Eclipse is a full-featured free and open source IDE developed by the Eclipse Foundation. It has been around since 2001. You can write anything from C/C++ and Java to PHP, Python, HTML, JavaScript, Kotlin, and more in this IDE.

Installation

The software is available from Fedora’s official repository. To install it, invoke: 

sudo dnf install eclipse

This will install the base IDE and Eclipse platform, which enables you to develop Java applications. In order to add PHP development support to the IDE, run this command: 

sudo dnf install eclipse-pdt

This will install PHP development tools like PHP project wizard, PHP server configurations, composer support, etc.

Features

This IDE has many features that make PHP development easier. For example, it has a comprehensive project wizard (where you can configure many options for your new projects). It also has built-in features like composer support, debugging support, a browser,a terminal, and more.

Sample project

Now that the IDE is installed, let’s create a simple PHP project. Go to File →New → Project. From the resulting dialog, select PHP project. Enter a name for your project. There are some other options you might want to change, like changing the project’s default location, enabling JavaScript, and changing PHP version. See the following screenshot.

Create A New PHP Project in Eclipse

You can click the Finish button to create the project or press Next to configure other options like adding include and build paths. You don’t need to change those in most cases.

Once the project is created, right click on the project folder and select New → PHP File to add a new PHP file to the project. For this tutorial I named it index.php, the conventionally-recognized default file in every PHP project.

Then add the your code to the new file.

Demo PHP code

In the example above, I used CSS, JavaScript, and PHP tags on the same page mainly to show that the IDE is capable of supporting all of them together.

Once your page is ready, you can see the result output by moving the file to your web server document root or by creating a development PHP server in the project directory.

Thanks to the built-in terminal in Eclipse, we can launch a PHP development server right from within the IDE. Simply click the terminal icon on the toolbar (Terminal Icon) and click OK. In the new terminal, change to the project directory and run the following command:

php -S localhost:8080 -t . index.php
Terminal output

Now, open a browser and head over to http://localhost:8080. If everything has been done correctly per instructions and your code is error-free, you will see the output of your PHP script in the browser.

PHP output in Fedora
Fedora Project community

Mehdi Haghgoo

Mehdi Haghgoo is a web and mobile app developer. 2008 marked his entry to the open-source world when he got his hands on a Red Hat Linux CD and fell in love with it the moment it booted up. He became a serious Fedora user in 2015, and has been using Fedora for all his daily and development uses since then. He chose Fedora because of its active community and variety of software that is available. Beyond software development, he also loves music production on Fedora with free software like LMMS and Ardour.

4 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. Truls Gulbrandsen

    Unfortunately eclipse seems to be broken:
    [root@localhost ~]# dnf install eclipse –skip-broken
    Last metadata expiration check: 0:50:05 ago on fr. 14. feb. 2020 kl. 10.33 +0100.
    Dependencies resolved.

    Problem: package eclipse-jdt-1:4.14-5.fc31.noarch requires eclipse-platform = 1:4.14-5.fc31, but none of the providers can be installed
    – package eclipse-platform-1:4.14-5.fc31.x86_64 requires glassfish-el >= 3.0.1, but none of the providers can be installed
    – cannot install the best candidate for the job
    – package glassfish-el-3.0.1-0.12.b08.module_f31+6519+12cd0b27.noarch is filtered out by modular filtering
    – package glassfish-el-3.0.1-0.12.b08.module_f31+6793+1c93c38e.noarch is filtered out by modular filtering

    – package glassfish-el-3.0.1-0.11.b08.fc31.noarch is filtered out by modular filtering

    Package Architecture Version Repository Size

    Skipping packages with broken dependencies:
    eclipse-jdt noarch 1:4.14-5.fc31 updates 31 M
    eclipse-platform x86_64 1:4.14-5.fc31 updates 40 M

    Transaction Summary

    Skip 2 Packages

    Nothing to do.
    Complete!

    February 14, 2020
    Reply

    • Alexander Borro

      Download it from the eclipse website and install that way, that usually worked for me. While I do not use it any more eclipse installations have been broken/problematic since forever in Fedora as I recall. I wonder how the author just got it to work.

      Also, it has proven to be a pain in any case braking with Java open SDK updates and third party dependencies. I was often fixing things manually with updates.

      Today I would not recommend this IDE. I switched to vscode on Fedora a long time ago and everything “just works” once you know what you are doing. Pardon the NVidia ray-tracing quote 🙂

      February 14, 2020
      Reply

  2. Alexander Yurchenko

    I prefer netbeans 😉
    netbeans.apache.org

    February 14, 2020
    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Fedora 31 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

