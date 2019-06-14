Personal assistant with Mycroft and Fedora

Posted by on June 14, 2019

Looking for an open source personal assistant ? Mycroft is allowing you to run an open source service which gives you better control of your data.

Install Mycroft on Fedora

Mycroft is currently not available in the official package collection, but it can be easily installed from the project source. The first step is to download the source from Mycroft’s GitHub repository.

$ git clone https://github.com/MycroftAI/mycroft-core.git

Mycroft is a Python application and the project provides a script that takes care of creating a virtual environment before installing Mycroft and its dependencies.

$ cd mycroft-core
$ ./dev_setup.sh

The installation script prompts the user to help him with the installation process. It is recommended to run the stable version and get automatic updates.

When prompted to install locally the Mimic text-to-speech engine, answer No. Since as described in the installation process this can take a long time and Mimic is available as an rpm package in Fedora so it can be installed using dnf.

$ sudo dnf install mimic

Starting Mycroft

After the installation is complete, the Mycroft services can be started using the following script.

$ ./start-mycroft.sh all

In order to start using Mycroft the device running the service needs to be registered. To do that an account is needed and can be created at https://home.mycroft.ai/.

Once the account created, it is possible to add a new device at the following address https://account.mycroft.ai/devices. Adding a new device requires a pairing code that will be spoken to you by your device after starting all the services.

The device is now ready to be used.

Using Mycroft

Mycroft provides a set of skills that are enabled by default or can be downloaded from the Marketplace. To start you can simply ask Mycroft how is doing, or what the weather is.

Hey Mycroft, how are you ?

Hey Mycroft, what's the weather like ?

If you are interested in how things works, the start-mycroft.sh script provides a cli option that lets you interact with the services using the command line. It is also displaying logs which is really useful for debugging.

Mycroft is always trying to learn new skills, and there are many way to help by contributing the Mycroft community.

Photo by Przemyslaw Marczynski on Unsplash

Clément Verna

Python enthusiast, hacking around Fedora infrastructure's.

10 Comments

  1. Daniel

    Why do I need an account with a cloud service if this is supposed to be an open source assistant service running on my own device? or is it? Is it just the client that is open source with all the good stuff locked behind the cloud service?

    June 14, 2019
  2. Lyes Saadi

    Wow, it’s awesome ! Tried it, and it works very well ! Even if, with my « frainch acent » he has some trouble when waking him up, but, he understands me pretty well 🙂 ! That will really be good to promote Linux to those who like personal assistants.

    June 14, 2019
  3. Isaque Galdino

    Does it run on a Raspberry Pi?

    June 14, 2019
  4. Eric Nicholls

    I came looking for copper and found gold. Thank you for this article.

    June 14, 2019
  5. JCjr

    Where is the audio processing done?

    I ask, because what’s been shown time and time again is these talking tube devices do all the audio processing on their respective Internet services, and are listening in on every word spoken and every sound made despite the marketing describing that they use a “wake-up word”. In reality, the “wake-up word” is just a command to get it to respond to the following sounds, but the microphone is always on – it has to be for the wake-up word to work.

    Also, the Mycroft site on which you need to register your device for it to work has a really vague privacy policy.

    June 14, 2019
      Clément Verna

      The speech to text processing is currently done remotely on the Mycroft server, but there is an open discussion to be able to run a personal server (https://community.mycroft.ai/t/the-mycroft-personal-server-starting-the-conversation/4691/8) .

      The other good thing is that since it is open source, you can go and check that the device is not listening to ambient noise when it is not suppose too 🙂

      June 14, 2019
      • JCjr

        How do you propose to do that?

        The system is always listening for a wake up word, and you say audio processing is done at the remote server, meaning they have ALL of the audio data. I have no idea what code they are using on their end, nor do I have any insight on how or if they monetize the audio data (I mean c’mon….it’s pretty much a given that all companies monetize data stored or streamed to their systems in this day and age).

        I don’t see much difference between this and Alexa or Google Assistant TBH – UNLESS they do release software to run your own audio processing locally without their required service. Remember: even Android is based on open source software. And it’s probably one of the biggest spycraft kits available.

        June 14, 2019
  6. giuseppe

    it is better to run everyghin inside a sandboxed python env.
    change are that something will be messed up (dnf…)

    June 14, 2019
