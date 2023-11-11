New Fedora Slimbook 14″ joins the Fedora Slimbook 16″

Posted by on November 11, 2023
A Fedora Slimbook is off to the right with the words "available now" in the middle and the Fedora and Slimbook logos at the bottom.

Cover image by Daimar Stein



 

It’s been about a month since we announced the Fedora Slimbook laptop. That was just the first step in our partnership with Slimbook to see Fedora Linux preinstalled on more devices. The feedback we’ve received has been great! With that, we wanted to share more news from our hardware partner that we hope is exciting for you.

Introducing the Fedora Slimbook 14″

As awesome as the Fedora Slimbook 16″ is, we heard many of you express concerns over the size of the laptop or the Nvidia card, wishing there was a smaller option available. So Slimbook answered the call with the smaller Fedora Slimbook 14″ for those who prefer it – still with the great Fedora branding on the back of the lid and on the super key, and still with Fedora Workstation preinstalled!

Key Features:

  • No Nvidia GPU: In some ways it’s odd to list this as a feature, but for those who want to make sure the default Fedora experience covers all of the hardware, here you go!
  • Intel i7-12700H Processor: Experience top-notch performance for all your computing needs.
  • 99Wh Battery: Stay productive and connected on the go with an extended all day long battery life.
  • Lightweight 1.25Kg: Carry it effortlessly wherever you go.
  • Magnesium Chassis: A sleek and durable construction.
  • 2880 x 1800 Resolution: Enjoy vibrant visuals and crisp details on a high-resolution display.
  • 99% sRGB Color Accuracy: Perfect for design, media, and content creation.

Same as with the Fedora Slimbook 16″, 3% of the revenue from each Fedora Slimbook 14″ sale will be donated to the GNOME Foundation.

Hopefully the Fedora Slimbook 14″ can give you the right mix of power and portability while showing off your Fedora love! Find more details at https://fedora.slimbook.es/.

Discounts

Slimbook is also being generous with the Fedora community by offering two discounts you can apply!

To celebrate the release of Fedora Linux 39, Slimbook is offering a €100 discount on both Fedora Slimbooks! As you go to check out you should see this discount already applied. This will be available for a limited time.

Besides that there is also the Fedora contributor discount which gives you an additional €100 off! If you’re a contributor to the Fedora Project you can find more info on how to get this discount from this Community Blog post.

Slimbook has been great to work with as we develop this partnership to make Linux more accessible on hardware. We hope that these announcements are exciting for you as Fedora continues to focus on our hardware partner initiative!

Fedora Project community

Joseph Gayoso

  1. Luis

    I want that slimbook but I want it with fedora kde plasma

    November 11, 2023
  2. trauben saft

    why is the touchpad so enormous, it divides the total space in half almost? i’d wish for a laptop with no touchpad at all, a good trackpoint is all that’s needed really.

    November 11, 2023
  3. yabs

    I am so sick of every company making 14″ laptops and then intentionally making the hardware worse while acting as if the machine really was somehow ‘smaller’. 14″ is standard display size for average laptops, you’re not winning any awards here.

    Call me back when you guys remember netbooks exist.

    November 12, 2023
  4. L Hoejd

    Looks really nice and portable. If I were on the hunt for a laptop for personal use I’d give it consideration. It’s cool that the feedback from the previous laptop article was received and could be acted upon (no nvidia graphics).

    November 12, 2023
Fedora Linux 39

Fedora Linux 39 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Contribute to the Magazine

Fedora Magazine is looking for contributors!

