Fedora Project and Slimbook Collaborate to Deliver New Fedora Slimbook Ultrabook

The Fedora Project and Slimbook announce a new ultrabook exclusively featuring Fedora software.
RALEIGH, NC AND VALENCIA, SPAIN – October 11, 2023 – Today, the Fedora Project and Slimbook are pleased to announce the Fedora Slimbook, a cutting-edge ultrabook.
Slimbook, renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation and support for the Linux community, has joined forces with the Fedora Project to bring users a new computing experience like never before. The Fedora Slimbook provides a sleek design, exclusively features Fedora software and boasts top-of-the-line features and performance enhancements, including:
- 16” 16:10 sRGB 99%
- 3K display 90Hz
- Intel® Core™ i7-12700H 20 threads
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
- Up to 64GB RAM
- Up to 4TB Nvme SSD
- 82WH battery
- 1.5 kg weight
The Fedora Slimbook is optimized for Fedora’s specific hardware configurations, thereby providing users with a smoother out-of-the-box experience. This hardware compatibility leads to an improved user experience, especially for those unfamiliar with how to install a Linux distribution themselves.
The Fedora Slimbook is the first Slimbook laptop that offers pre-installed Fedora software, combining Slimbook’s signature functional and stylish aesthetics with Fedora’s commitment to open source principles and focus on cutting-edge Linux distributions. The partnership between the Fedora Project and Slimbook exemplifies Fedora’s commitment to increasing the number of systems with pre-installed Linux and reducing barriers to entry for open source adoption.
In celebration of open source and the crucial role it plays in driving a more inclusive digital future, 3% of the revenue from each Fedora Slimbook ultrabook sale will be donated to the GNOME Foundation, a global non-profit committed to building a diverse and sustainable computing ecosystem.
For more information or to place an order, visit the Fedora Slimbook webpage.
Supporting Quotes
Matthew Miller, Fedora Project Leader, Manager and Distinguished Engineer, Red Hat
“Installing Linux distributions can be a daunting task and can stand in the way of individuals adopting open source software. The collaboration between Fedora Project and Slimbook has removed this hurdle by providing users with hardware featuring pre-installed Fedora software. Red Hat is excited to see open source communities and hardware vendors working together to make open source software more accessible.”
About the Fedora Project
The Fedora Project is a global community sponsored by Red Hat. We make Fedora Linux – an innovative free & open source operating system for computers, clouds, containers, and other hardware platforms. Fedora envisions a world where everyone benefits from free and open source software built by inclusive, welcoming, and open-minded communities.
About Slimbook
Slimbook started in 2015, in Spain, with the idea of becoming the top brand in the computer market with GNU/Linux. Our mission is to provide a superior computing experience by delivering top-tier products that fulfill the needs of users in the ultrabook and notebook segments.
About Red Hat
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.
hoschi
No.
If you want open-source kernel modules, a flawless usage with the framebuffer-terminal, X11 and especially Wayland. I recommend strongly using AMD or Intel. Nvidia should have provided documentation and source ten to fifteen years ago, as AMD did. And turning discrete cards on/off? Can work. Can also fail.
PS: I know that Nvidia is slowly shifting. Too little, too late.
IceGuye
AMD or Intel? Cool, enjoy your journey of binary firmware.
Show me the money
Nice. Will desktops other than Gnome be available? If so, where will the donations go?
Roman
NVIDIA? Are you serious?
Scotty_Trees
For a project that embodies open-source so much (coming from an Nvidia user myself), I find it a bit odd they didn’t go with AMD graphics. I mean, the Nvidia drivers aren’t even in the Fedora repos, you have to install RPMFusion to get them, so this choice is very odd.
On a manufacturing/scaling level, it probably made more sense for them to use Nvidia, but for most Fedora fans, this is going to rub them the wrong way. Nvidia is working on open-source drivers, but it’s still years away from ready.
Also, ~$2k for a base level laptop is quite a steep cost for many Linux users who will likely look elsewhere for other hardware and better deals. Hopefully in the future, you can add an AMD option, but realistically I don’t see these units flying off the shelves. Overall, it’s a good first step and I welcome the addition, but know your audience.
Adriano
I a newbie… So I have a question for those who had comment out…
Why not nvidia on a fedora laptop?
Darvond
Nvidia is infamously aggressively closed source; to the point that Linus Torvalds once swore at them during a speech. This has stifled the development and use of Wayland seeing as the Nouveau driver is practically useless for anything serious and/or fun.
Andre Gompel
Please,
consider not using NVIDIA unless you need to do CUDA and like, then special-order.
Else, consider using an AMD Ryzen Series, which have the best Video, the best virtualization, and for some models do support ECC memory, consider shipping with ECC memory as an option.
Compared to AMD Ryzen (ideally 7000 series for DDR5 support) the Intel chip are very largely outdated, run hotter, use more power… and are more expensive !
Consider one day soon, shipping a RISC-V CPU based, but it is too early.
A M
For a 16” a bigger battery would be possible, like Tuxedo InfinityBook Pro that is only 14”.
Would be cool the possibility of removing NVIDIA.
Why not another type c instead of AC Connector, feels like a laptop from the past.
Phoenix
Neat! Though I share the GPU concerns by others. Considering the “smoother out-of-the-box experience”, I would also like to see ATI/AMD over Nvidia.
krrg
Hardware collaborations are a good way of getting Fedora into the hands of more people, so I appreciate the value in collaborations like this. It is awesome that Fedora was chosen!
I don’t think this would be for me though; the Framework 16 looks like a more competent competitor right now with a full AMD stack and a lot more upgrade-ability. More options are not bad though, and people should be free to run Fedora where they want, even if their hardware isn’t what I would personally pick.
GPT_TPU
Sounds like progress! Separating future ideals from current needs, I need specific GPU access for AI-ML work (not optional entertainment), so being able to make the project work means being able to make the project work, which is nessesary to keep livng. Best of luck! The more of these projects, the more we’ll all learn. Let’s work together and be friendly please. Teamwork, folks!
Mercury
there are already thinkpads for this!
Ernesto Manriquez
1. I support everyone here who isn’t supporting NVIDIA. AMD or Intel graphics are the ideal setup.
2. Also, can you provide a hardware enablement extra package, for this laptop, in Fedora repos? After powertop2tuned is back, it would be awesome that this laptop comes with a specially crafted package to factory tune Fedora, setting all the right options and enabling tuned. Let’s remember that, in Fedora, tuned is a native way to tune power usage.