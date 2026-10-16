Fedora Linux 45 is almost here! Developers, packagers, and quality assurance engineers are hard at work putting the remaining polish on Fedora 45, which means it’s time for our Global Virtual Release Party! It is almost time to celebrate! If all goes according to plan, we will celebrate Fedora 45 just after its actual final release.

To mark the occasion, we are hosting the Fedora Linux 45 Virtual Release Party on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Regardless of the final calendar date of any Fedora Linux release, every release represents months of hard work, testing, and collaboration from our global community. Whether you are a long-time package maintainer, a dedicated documentation writer, a creative graphic artist, or a brand-new user, this release belongs to you.

Join us for a half-day of live sessions, recorded deep-dives, and community socialization. We’re busy filling the upcoming schedule with updates from the Fedora Project Leader and behind-the-scenes looks at new features.

How to Attend

The event is 100% free and open to everyone, but registration is required to access the virtual venue. We will continue using Element, our chat communication platform, as the virtual venue for the Global Virtual Release Parties. Thanks Element & Matrix.org for providing us the great tools to bring our global community together!

👉 Register for the Fedora Linux 45 Release Party live event on Matrix! 👈

See you there!

Don’t miss out on the chance to connect with the people who build Fedora. Grab your ticket, share the link with your friends, and get ready to celebrate Fedora Linux 45.