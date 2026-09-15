Fedora Linux 45 Beta is here! On Tuesday, 15 September 2026 you can download or upgrade your systems from your usual spots to start enjoying what F45 has to offer early.

How to get the beta release

You can download F45 Beta, or our pre-release edition versions, from any of the following places:

You can also update an existing system to the beta using DNF system-upgrade.

The Fedora Linux 45 Beta release content is also available for Fedora Atomic Desktops, Spins and Labs, with the exception of the following:

MiracleWM (x86_64 and aarch64 isos)

Budgie-Atomic iso

Sway-Atomic iso

Fedora Linux 45 Beta highlights

Fedora Linux 45 replaces the legacy in-kernel console with kmscon, bringing smooth rendering, better Unicode/font support, and enhanced system stability.

Fedora Linux 45 now requires valid package signatures by default before installation, preventing unsigned packages from being installed unintentionally.

Desktop secret management has also been standardized across environments with oo7, replacing legacy backend implementations like GNOME Keyring and KWallet.

Fedora Linux 45 Beta has a lot of new versions available, including Podman 6, Pandas 3, MySQL and MariaDB, to name but a few, and boasts early access to updated toolchains and runtimes, including Python 3.15, Go 1.27, GCC 16.2, and glibc 2.44.

Atomic Desktop ISO builds also now use image-builder, and Fedora Linux 45 beta adds systemd-oomd and zram swap support to Fedora CoreOS.

Anaconda now has initial WebUI installation flows for Atomic Desktops, and native support for partitioning stratis filesystems.

More information

Visit the Fedora Linux 45 Change Set page for more details on the changes in store for this release.