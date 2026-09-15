Fedora Linux 45 Beta is here! On Tuesday, 15 September 2026 you can download or upgrade your systems from your usual spots to start enjoying what F45 has to offer early.
How to get the beta release
You can download F45 Beta, or our pre-release edition versions, from any of the following places:
- Fedora Workstation 45 Beta
- Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop 45 Beta
- Fedora Server 45 Beta
- Fedora Cloud 45 Beta
- Fedora IoT 45 Beta
You can also update an existing system to the beta using DNF system-upgrade.
The Fedora Linux 45 Beta release content is also available for Fedora Atomic Desktops, Spins and Labs, with the exception of the following:
Fedora Linux 45 Beta highlights
Fedora Linux 45 replaces the legacy in-kernel console with kmscon, bringing smooth rendering, better Unicode/font support, and enhanced system stability.
Fedora Linux 45 now requires valid package signatures by default before installation, preventing unsigned packages from being installed unintentionally.
Desktop secret management has also been standardized across environments with oo7, replacing legacy backend implementations like GNOME Keyring and KWallet.
Fedora Linux 45 Beta has a lot of new versions available, including Podman 6, Pandas 3, MySQL and MariaDB, to name but a few, and boasts early access to updated toolchains and runtimes, including Python 3.15, Go 1.27, GCC 16.2, and glibc 2.44.
Atomic Desktop ISO builds also now use image-builder, and Fedora Linux 45 beta adds systemd-oomd and zram swap support to Fedora CoreOS.
Anaconda now has initial WebUI installation flows for Atomic Desktops, and native support for partitioning stratis filesystems.
More information
Visit the Fedora Linux 45 Change Set page for more details on the changes in store for this release.
The mirror I see in the UK does not have the image for KDE plasma yet.
This is the URL https://mirror.ufdroht.net/fedora/fedora/linux/releases/test/45_Beta/KDE/x86_64/iso/Fedora-KDE-Desktop-Live-45_Beta-1.3.x86_64.iso from Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop | The Fedora Project
This is the case with most mirrors at the moment.
good alternative is to download via bittorrent Download Fedora Linux 45 Beta via BitTorrent | The Fedora Project
If oo7 is replacing kwallet backend, what’s the GUI frontend going to be? Is the frontend still going to be KWalletManager?
Not sure why announcing is done when few can download the artifacts…
Maybe the permissions on the master mirror have not been updated yet?
e.g. https://ca.mirrors.cicku.me/fedora/linux/releases/test/45_Beta/
==> # 403 Forbidden
No, master mirrors are fine. That particular mirror just hasn’t updated
yet.
There are often some mirrors that are behind on release days… things
should settle out shortly and if you are using the website, just try the
link again, download.fedoraproject.org is a redirector, and it should
send you to another (hopefully updated) mirror.
Known high-profile issues are documented at:
https://discussion.fedoraproject.org/tags/c/ask/common-issues/82/none/f45/1452
I’m always seeing the same mirror, tested from two hosts.
Thats strange… I’ll dig around and see if I can see anything amiss or
if it’s just mirror lag and somehow it’s affecting you more than others.
;(
I tried from a my host at DigitalOcean and see this:
I just followed the link given:
location: https://ftp-nyc.osuosl.org/pub/fedora/linux/releases/test/45_Beta/KDE/x86_64/iso/Fedora-KDE-Desktop-
Live-45_Beta-1.3.x86_64.iso
As expected a slow DL speed but that’s normal this early.
Continue the discussion at discussion.fedoraproject.org