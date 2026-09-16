The Fedora CoreOS and QA teams are gearing up for Fedora 45, and we need your help! We are organizing a Fedora CoreOS Test Week starting on September 21, 2026.

This event is a great opportunity for the community to test Fedora CoreOS (FCOS) based on Fedora 45 content before it officially reaches the testing and stable streams. By participating, you help us ensure a smooth and reliable experience for all users.

How does a Test Week work?

A Test Week is an event where anyone can help verify that the upcoming release works as expected. If you’ve been looking for a way to get started with Fedora contribution, this is the perfect entry point.

To participate, you simply need to:

Download the Fedora CoreOS test images.

Follow the step-by-step test cases provided.

Report whether the tests passed or failed on your hardware or VM.

The Wiki Page is your primary source of information for this event. It contains information on what to download (and from where), what and how to test, who you can contact if necessary, and where to report any bugs you may find. Once you have completed your tests, please log your results there!

Your contribution, big or small, makes a huge difference. Let’s work together to make Fedora CoreOS 45 a great release. Happy testing!