Join Us for the Fedora Linux 43 Release Party!

Posted by on November 7, 2025 1 Comment

Image by Madeline Peck

Recent Posts

Banner image for the Flock to Fedora 2026 conference. The image shows Colúr, the animated mascot of Flock, holding a megaphone. The "Flock" logo appears with "Prague, Czech Republic" and "June 14 - 16, 2026" written below the Flock logo.

Announcing Flock to Fedora 2026 (14-16 June): Join Us in Prague!

How to rebase to Fedora Linux 43 on Silverblue

Fedora Linux 43 is here!

The Fedora community is coming together once again to celebrate the release of Fedora Linux 43, and you’re invited! Join us on Friday, November 21, 2025, from 13:00 to 16:00 UTC on Matrix for our virtual Fedora 43 Release Party.

This is our chance to celebrate the latest release, hear from contributors across the project, and see what’s new in Fedora Workstation, KDE, Atomic Desktops, and more. Whether you’re a long-time Fedora user or new to the community, it’s the perfect way to connect with the broader community, learn more about Fedora, and hang out in Matrix chat with your Fedora friends.

We have a lineup of talks and updates from across the Fedora ecosystem, including updates directly from teams who have been working on changes in this release. We’ll kick things off with Fedora Project Leader Jef Spaleta and Fedora Community Architect Justin Wheeler, followed by sessions with community members like Timothée Ravier on Atomic Desktops, Peter Boy and Petr Bokoč on the new Fedora Docs initiative, and Neal Gompa and Michel Lind discussing the Wayland-only GNOME experience. You’ll also hear from teams across Fedora sharing insights, demos, and what’s next for the project.

Registration is free but required to join the Matrix event room. Once registered, you’ll receive an invitation in your Matrix account before the event begins.

Sign up on the Fedora Linux 43 Release Party event page. We can’t wait to see you there to come celebrate Fedora 43 with us!

Fedora Project community

Robert Wright

1 Comment

Add Comment →

  1. Luiz Paulo Senna

    “It is a pleasure to participate in this wonderful Fedora Linux 43 party. A great honor.”

    November 7, 2025
    Reply

Leave a Reply


The interval between posting a comment and its appearance will be irregular so please DO NOT resend the same post repeatedly. All comments are moderated but this site is not monitored continuously so comments will not appear as soon as posted.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Fedora Linux 43 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 10.5K other subscribers

Contribute to the Magazine

Fedora Magazine is looking for contributors!

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions