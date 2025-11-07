Join Us for the Fedora Linux 43 Release Party!

The Fedora community is coming together once again to celebrate the release of Fedora Linux 43, and you’re invited! Join us on Friday, November 21, 2025, from 13:00 to 16:00 UTC on Matrix for our virtual Fedora 43 Release Party.

This is our chance to celebrate the latest release, hear from contributors across the project, and see what’s new in Fedora Workstation, KDE, Atomic Desktops, and more. Whether you’re a long-time Fedora user or new to the community, it’s the perfect way to connect with the broader community, learn more about Fedora, and hang out in Matrix chat with your Fedora friends.

We have a lineup of talks and updates from across the Fedora ecosystem, including updates directly from teams who have been working on changes in this release. We’ll kick things off with Fedora Project Leader Jef Spaleta and Fedora Community Architect Justin Wheeler, followed by sessions with community members like Timothée Ravier on Atomic Desktops, Peter Boy and Petr Bokoč on the new Fedora Docs initiative, and Neal Gompa and Michel Lind discussing the Wayland-only GNOME experience. You’ll also hear from teams across Fedora sharing insights, demos, and what’s next for the project.

Registration is free but required to join the Matrix event room. Once registered, you’ll receive an invitation in your Matrix account before the event begins.

Sign up on the Fedora Linux 43 Release Party event page. We can’t wait to see you there to come celebrate Fedora 43 with us!