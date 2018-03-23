DevConf.cz is a popular annual conference held annually in Brno. This year, DevConf is expanding with the inaugural DevConf.us being held in Boston, USA this coming August. DevConf.us is an annual, free, Red Hat sponsored community conference. It is targeted at developers, system administrators, DevOps engineers, testers, documentation writers and other contributors to open source technologies.
The Call for Participation for DevConf.us is still open but closing soon! The Call closes at 23:59 UTC on April 3, 2018.
DevConf.us is designed to draw an audience of people who classify themselves as:
- A developer
- A technology architect
- A designer
- A quality assurance engineer
- An IT consultant
- An IT student or a teacher from an IT university/faculty
- Or simply an IT enthusiast interested in the latest trends in open source and emerging digital technologies
DevConf.us event information
DevConf.us is being held from Friday August 17 to Sunday August 19, 2018. The venue is the George Sherman Union Building, Boston University, 775 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA, 02215
Submit a proposal
The Call for Participation for DevConf.us is still open but closing soon! The Call closes at 23:59 UTC on April 3, 2018.
The DevConf.us team is asking for proposals for presentations, discussions, panels, or workshops! During the conference, there will be four parallel tracks with an audience of about 300 people.
To help guide you in submitting proposals, the organizers are particularly interested in the following subjects this year:
Containers and Orchestration
- Various container technologies
- Mechanisms/tools for orchestration
- Problem areas
- Security
- versus virtualization and integrating with virtualization
Ensuring Software Quality
- Assuring the quality of open source software
- Engaging communities in testing software
- Community-driven CI and automated testing
Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence
- Enablement on physical, virtual and cloud deployments
- Best practices with tools and methods
- Crowdsourcing vs expert systems
- Case studies of ML in practice
Middleware Technologies
- Synchronous vs asynchronous methods
- “Backplanes”: message buses, databases, transaction servers
- Performance optimizations and tradeoffs
Operating Systems
- Design and tradeoffs
- Orchestration & Configuration Management
- Lowering maintenance effort of software
Serverless Computing
- Open source options
- Best Practices
- Avoiding vendor lock in
User Experience in Open Source
- Design and front end development processes, tools and techniques across open source projects
- Research approaches and methods for open source initiatives
- Driving and collecting user experience feedback across communities
- Designing in the open
Leave a Reply