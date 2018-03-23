DevConf.cz is a popular annual conference held annually in Brno. This year, DevConf is expanding with the inaugural DevConf.us being held in Boston, USA this coming August. DevConf.us is an annual, free, Red Hat sponsored community conference. It is targeted at developers, system administrators, DevOps engineers, testers, documentation writers and other contributors to open source technologies.

The Call for Participation for DevConf.us is still open but closing soon! The Call closes at 23:59 UTC on April 3, 2018.

DevConf.us is designed to draw an audience of people who classify themselves as:

A developer

A technology architect

A designer

A quality assurance engineer

An IT consultant

An IT student or a teacher from an IT university/faculty

Or simply an IT enthusiast interested in the latest trends in open source and emerging digital technologies

DevConf.us event information

DevConf.us is being held from Friday August 17 to Sunday August 19, 2018. The venue is the George Sherman Union Building, Boston University, 775 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA, 02215

Submit a proposal

The DevConf.us team is asking for proposals for presentations, discussions, panels, or workshops! During the conference, there will be four parallel tracks with an audience of about 300 people.

To help guide you in submitting proposals, the organizers are particularly interested in the following subjects this year:

Containers and Orchestration

Various container technologies

Mechanisms/tools for orchestration

Problem areas

Security

versus virtualization and integrating with virtualization

Ensuring Software Quality

Assuring the quality of open source software

Engaging communities in testing software

Community-driven CI and automated testing

Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence

Enablement on physical, virtual and cloud deployments

Best practices with tools and methods

Crowdsourcing vs expert systems

Case studies of ML in practice

Middleware Technologies

Synchronous vs asynchronous methods

“Backplanes”: message buses, databases, transaction servers

Performance optimizations and tradeoffs

Operating Systems

Design and tradeoffs

Orchestration & Configuration Management

Lowering maintenance effort of software

Serverless Computing

Open source options

Best Practices

Avoiding vendor lock in

User Experience in Open Source

Design and front end development processes, tools and techniques across open source projects

Research approaches and methods for open source initiatives

Driving and collecting user experience feedback across communities

Designing in the open