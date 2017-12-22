Searching a code base is a part of every day developer activities. From fixing a bug, to learning a new code base or checking how to call an api, being able to quickly navigate your way into a code base is a great skill to have. Luckily, we have dedicated tools to search code. Let’s see how to install and use one of them – pss.

What is pss?

pss is a command line tool that helps searching inside source code file. pss searches recursively within a directory tree, knows which extensions and file names to search and which to ignore, automatically skips directories you wouldn’t want to search in (for example .svn or .git ), colors its output in a helpful way, and much more.

Installing pss

Install pss on Fedora with the following command:

$ dnf install pss

Once the installation is complete you can now call pss in your terminal

$ pss

Calling pss without any argument or with the -h flag will print a detailed usage message.

Usage examples

Now that you have installed pss let’s go through some Usage examples.

$ pss foo

This command simply looks for foo . You can be more restrictive and ask pss to look for foo only in python files:

$ pss foo --py

and for bar in all other files:

$ pss bar --nopy

Additionally, pss supports most of the well known source file types, to get the full list execute:

$ pss --help-types

You can also ignore some directories. Note that by default, pss will ignore directories like .git, __pycache__, .metadata and more.

$ pss foo --py --ignore-dir=dist

Furthermore, pss also gives you the possibility to get more context from your search using the following :

$ pss -A 5 foo

will display 5 line of context after the matching word

$ pss -B 5 foo

will display 5 line of context before the matching word

$ pss -C 5 foo

will display 5 line of context before & after the matching word

If you would like to learn how to use pss with regular expression and other options, more examples are available here.