How to rebase to Fedora 31 on Silverblue

Silverblue is an operating system for your desktop built on Fedora. It’s excellent for daily use, development, and container-based workflows. It offers numerous advantages such as being able to roll back in case of any problems. If you want to update to Fedora 31 on your Silverblue system, this article tells you how. It not only shows you what to do, but also how to revert back if anything unforeseen happens.

Prior the the update to Fedora 31 it is better to do any pending upgrades.

Updating using GNOME Software

Unfortunately the update can’t be done in GNOME Software right now, because of a bug in GNOME Software itself. For additional information please look at upstream issue.

Updating using terminal

If you do not like GNOME Software or like to do everything in terminal, than this next guide is for you.

Updating to Fedora 31 using terminal is easy. First, check if the 31 branch is available, which should be true now:

$ ostree remote refs fedora

You should see the following in the output:

fedora:fedora/31/x86_64/silverblue

Next, rebase your system to the Fedora 31 branch.

$ rpm-ostree rebase fedora:fedora/31/x86_64/silverblue

Finally, the last thing to do is restart your computer and boot to Fedora 31.

How to revert things back

If anything bad happens — for instance, if you can’t boot to Fedora 31 at all — it’s easy to go back. Just pick the previous entry in GRUB, and your system will start in its previous state before switching to Fedora 31. To make this change permanent, use the following command:

$ rpm-ostree rollback

That’s it. Now you know how to rebase to Fedora 31 and back. So why not do it today?

Michal Konečný

I'm working for Fedora Infrastructure team and I'm proud user of Fedora Silverblue.

  1. Boricua

    Hi, there appears to be something missing in the first command. I am getting this (edited for reason of space and privacy):

    [Boricua@main ~]$ ostree remote refs fedora
    Usage:
    ostree remote refs [OPTION…] NAME
    List remote refs
    Help Options:
    -h, –help Show help options
    Application Options:
    –repo=PATH Path to OSTree repository (defaults to current directory or /sysroot/ostree/repo)
    –cache-dir Use custom cache dir
    -v, –verbose Print debug information during command processing
    –version Print version information and exit
    error: Command requires a –repo argument
    [Boricua@main ~]$

    Same thing happens if I use the sudo option.

    December 11, 2019
    Reply

  2. Lucas

    Wow… Just amazed about the easiness of upgrading to another version with those “immutable OS”…

    What about customizing your environment (gnome-tweak, icons, …) ? This question may seem dummy but I’m quite curious about Silverblue and feedback from other curious like me 🙂

    Who knows, I will switch from my classical Fedora 30 to Silverblue a day !

    December 11, 2019
    Reply
    •

      Michal Konečný

      Unfortunately gnome-tweaks must be layered and the GNOME wants to use new application for Extensions and fonts management.

      Otherwise you can customize what you want as long as you don’t need to do any changes in immutable directories.

      December 11, 2019
      Reply
  3.

    Michal Konečný

    Hi, could you try

    ostree remote list

    ?

    If you are using the Silverblue for some time, you probably have another remote. I had fedora-workstation instead of fedora, so I switched.

    December 11, 2019
    Reply

