When using Files (aka Nautilus), have you ever wanted to quickly open a terminal to run a command at the current location? The gnome-terminal-nautilus add-on for Nautilus provides a right-click context menu item to quickly open a new gnome-terminal window in the current location.
This little tweak to the nautilus interface is super handy for those times when you need to run a quick command over some files that you are looking at in the graphical file browser.
Installing gnome-terminal-nautilus
This add-on can be installed via the Software application in Fedora Workstation. Simply locate the Files (Nautilus) entry in Software, and scroll down to the Add-ons section. Click the checkbox next to Terminal Plugin for Files to install the add-on:
Alternatively, if you are more comfortable with the command-line, install the add-on with the following DNF command:
sudo dnf install gnome-terminal-nautilus
After installation, the Open in Terminal option should appear in the right click context menu in Files. If it does not appear after installation, force Nautilus to close by running
nautilus -q in your terminal, then reopen Nautilus.
April 19, 2017 at 08:20
Very handy but why isn’t this just enabled by default? I’ve taken it for granted in so many file explorers that it is surprising to learn that it has to be installed in Nautilus.
April 19, 2017 at 08:58
Yep, late implementation </3
April 19, 2017 at 14:05
the need for a tutorial or installation of an add-on in the first instance to bring back what should be readily available functionality for a workstation desktop environment file manager seems ludicrous to put it politely as possible
gnome devs really need to stop and focus on real world work flow rather than aesthetics for once. the increased number of extensions and add-ons that users need to load in to make it a user interface again is getting silly.
April 19, 2017 at 11:00
Why gui tips refers ‘mostly’ to gnome?
April 19, 2017 at 12:39
It’s Fedora’s most popular desktop offering.
April 19, 2017 at 14:11
it won’t remain the most popular for long if gnome default configuration continues to be stripped of features so users are reliant on extensions or add-ons to bring them back. where do they get the metrics to indicate usage patterns from? it would make fascinating reading to hear more about the decision process behind what is kept and what is removed each release.
April 19, 2017 at 14:30
In real life – in comparison to digital one – I don’t know a single person who use it. It was made default, but most popular? I can’t comprehend the idea behind it. Years are passing by and I still use gnome2/mate interface. Ubuntu now is going to use gnome3 as a default de. I would vote for kde or budgie as there are people who are not ok with mate, but gnome3? Seriously? Even girls that do striptease are less naked than gnome nowadays.
April 19, 2017 at 15:43
“Even girls that do striptease are less naked than gnome nowadays.”
almost spat my drink out laughing, thanks for brightening the day with that gem
April 19, 2017 at 13:06
There is also tilix-nautilus for the people who use tilix; it even offers “Open Remote Tilix” option for sftp mounts in nautilus.
April 19, 2017 at 14:23
I installed gnome-terminal-nautilus on Fedora 24, but I’m not able to see the option in Files. I tried the nautilus -q, log out and back in and finally a reboot, but none worked. Any suggestions!!
I assume this is available for Fedora 24 since it wasn’t specified to which version it is supported on.
April 19, 2017 at 18:28
Handy; installed!
April 19, 2017 at 19:55
I have the “software” applet open, but it sure doesn’t look anything like the image given under “Installing…”
Found it! First choose “Nautilus” (even though it says “installed”). This makes the screen appear like that shown. Then by scrolling way down, there is the checkboxen shown. Clicking on one causes a prompt for the root password.
Counter-intuitively, there is no “ok” or “do it now” button. Clicking the checkbox causes it to install without any further interaction.