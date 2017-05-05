Both MP3 encoding and decoding will soon be officially supported in Fedora. Last November the patents covering MP3 decoding expired and Fedora Workstation enabled MP3 decoding via the mpg123 library and GStreamer. This update allowed users with the
gstreamer1-plugin-mpg123 package installed on their systems to listen to MP3 encoded music.
The MP3 codec and Open Source have had a troubled relationship over the past decade, especially within the United States. Historically, due to licensing issues Fedora has been unable to include MP3 decoding or encoding within the base distribution. However, many users utilized 3rd party repositories to enable MP3 support.
A couple of weeks ago IIS Fraunhofer and Technicolor terminated their licensing program and just a few days ago Red Hat Legal provided the permission to ship MP3 encoding in Fedora. There will be a bit of time whilst package reviews are carried out and tools that are safe to add are identified, as only MP3 is cleared and not other MPEG technologies. However, it will soon be possible to convert physical media or other formats to MP3 in Fedora without 3rd party repositories.
May 5, 2017 at 13:14
That’s great news! Thanks for letting us know. That will be one more thing to make Fedora easier for new users.
May 5, 2017 at 14:19
Good news, but I noticed that working with .ogg files saved me more disk space without reducing sound quality. Either way it’s a good thing to have .mp3 support ready to use.
May 5, 2017 at 14:41
That’s awesome.
However, like Rodrigo de Araujo said .ogg is better.
I wish one day we would all be using nothing but open source and no manufacturer will produce closed source stuff.
This is still totally awesome though.
May 5, 2017 at 21:39
Ogg and other more modern formats are generally better — I mostly use lossless these days anyway — but it is important to note that we are not adding any closed source to Fedora. The mp3 playback we have and encoding we are adding are all 100% free software / open source.
May 5, 2017 at 18:28
Opus is the way to go. It is completely open (made by the same guys as Vorbis/Ogg), however it has much better quality (much better than MP3/Ogg/AAC/HE-AAC).
Android supports it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opus_(audio_format)
May 5, 2017 at 21:50
HE-AAC is from the same generation as Opus, so the sound quality should be similar at high latencies. For lower latencies, that AAC can’t match, the comparison is more the AMR family of codecs used in 3G telephony and once again Opus gives largely the same quality at similar bitrates. So in summary, it’s a bit misleading to say that Opus is better, but it’s entirely true that it gives the same quality without patent hassles.