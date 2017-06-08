Flock is the annual conference where Fedora contributors meet up in person to collaborate and plan for future Fedora development. This year, Flock is in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, USA from the 29th of August to the 1st of September. If you are a Fedora contributor planning to submit a proposal for a talk or workshop, the submission window closes in a few days on June 15th 2017.

Máirín Duffy has an awesome post over on the Fedora Community Blog outlining the focus of Flock this year, as well as some great tips on making a great proposal for Flock 2017.