

Apply now for the Flock to Fedora 2026 Call for Proposals (CfP) at cfp.fedoraproject.org. This year, the submission deadline for the Flock CfP is Monday, February 2nd, 2026.

Flock 2026 registration is open

Last month we announced that we’ll be convening again in Prague for Flock 2026 in June. Everyone interested in attending can head over to the Flock 2026 website and register today! For those of you who want to contribute to Flock by presenting your thoughts and ideas in front of your fellow contributors, we’ve got some inspiration for you in the form of updated proposal themes.

Flock 2026 proposal themes

This year’s proposal themes are inspired by Fedora’s four foundations:

Freedom: The Open Frontier — This theme explores how Fedora pushes the boundaries of technological freedom. We invite proposals on FOSS approaches to Artificial Intelligence, the advancement of open hardware like RISC-V, the development of open standards, and the protection of data privacy. Sessions should focus on how our work in the Fedora Project creates a more free and collaborative technological world for everyone. Friends: Our Fedora Story — This theme celebrates the people and practices that make our community unique. We seek proposals that share stories of mentorship, successful team collaboration, and effective onboarding within Fedora. Collaboration is key to our success. Sessions about our partnerships with other FOSS communities should center on the mutual benefits and the positive impact these relationships have on the Fedora Project. Features: Engineering Fedora’s Core — As a contributor conference, this theme dives deep into the craft of building our distribution and other Fedora outputs. We welcome sessions on improvements to our infrastructure, release engineering processes, quality assurance, packaging, and community tooling. This is the place for technical talks that showcase our engineering excellence and the collaborative work that makes Fedora’s deliverables possible, from code to final artifact. First: Blueprint for the Future: Fedora Linux 45 & 46 — This theme focuses on the near-term innovations that will define the next generation of Linux. With the next few Fedora Linux releases serving as the foundation for RHEL 11 and EPEL 11, this is a critical time. We are looking for forward-looking technical talks on the changes, features, and architectural decisions in F45 and F46 that will shape the future of the operating system, from the community desktop to the core of the enterprise platforms.

These themes are here to help get you thinking about topics you’d like to present. If you have something you want to talk about that doesn’t quite fit neatly into these themes, but you feel it belongs at Flock, go ahead and submit anyways! The reviewers are open to alternative topics. They are on the look out for topics that Fedora contributors are interested in discussing.

Flock financial travel assistance available

Financial travel assistance applications are now open as well. When you go to register to attend on the Flock 2026 website, you should also see links on how to apply for travel assistance if you need it. Financial assistance will be open until March 8th (several weeks after CfP closes on Febuary 8th). This is to give those with accepted talks an opportunity to figure out if they’ll need travel assistance.