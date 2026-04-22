You’re Invited: Celebrate the Fedora Linux 44 Release Party!

Fedora Linux 44 is almost officially here! While our release engineering team and packagers focus on the final touches for F44, it is nearly time for the usual tradition of a Global Virtual Release Party! It is almost time to celebrate! For this release, we will celebrate Fedora Linux 44 slightly ahead of its actual final release.

Regardless of the final calendar date of any Fedora Linux release, every release represents months of hard work, testing, and collaboration from our global community. Whether you are a long-time package maintainer, a dedicated documentation writer, a creative graphic artist, or a brand-new user firing up a Fedora Atomic Desktop for the very first time, this release belongs to you.

To mark the occasion, we are hosting the Fedora Linux 44 Virtual Release Party this Friday, April 24, 2026.

Join us for a half-day of live sessions, recorded deep-dives, and community socialization. We have packed the schedule with updates from the Fedora Project Leader, behind-the-scenes looks at new features like Nix integration and DNF5, and a sneak peek at our upcoming Flock conference!

🎟️ How to Attend

The event is 100% free and open to everyone, but registration is required to access the virtual venue. We are also happy to continue using our chat communication provider, Element Creations, as the virtual venue for the Global Virtual Release Parties. Thanks Element & Matrix.org for providing us the great tools to bring our global community together!

👉 Register for the Fedora Linux 44 Release Party live event on Matrix! 👈

🗓️ Event Schedule

All times are listed in US Eastern (UTC-4) and UTC.

Time (EDT) Time (UTC) Session Speaker(s) Description 09:00 AM 13:00 Opening Remarks Jef Spaleta, Justin Wheeler Join the Fedora Project Leader and Community Architect as we kick off the celebration, look back on the last release cycle, and share news from around the project. 09:15 AM 13:15 FPL Update Jef Spaleta Jef Spaleta shares his reflections on Fedora Linux 44, what this release means for the project, and his vision for what lies ahead. 09:30 AM 13:30 Packit as Fedora dist-git CI František Lachman, Laura Barcziova, Maja Massarini, Matej Focko, Nikola Forro The Packit team walks through how Packit is taking over Fedora dist-git CI, what this change means for contributors, and what’s next. 09:45 AM 13:45 Adding Nix to Fedora: we did a thing Jens Petersen A behind-the-scenes look at bringing the Nix package tool to Fedora 44 — what it took, what it unlocks, and what it means for reproducible environments. 10:00 AM 14:00 PackageKit with DNF5 and KDE Integration Neal Gompa Dive into the integration of PackageKit with DNF5 and KDE in F44, what changed under the hood, and what it means for the desktop experience. 10:15 AM 14:15 Server WG Peter Boy An overview of the Server Working Group’s initiative to create a dedicated home server spin, driven by community home lab feedback. 10:30 AM 14:30 Break None Take a screen break, grab some coffee, or merge that Pull Request. We will be back with more programming soon! 11:00 AM 15:00 Fedora Docs Petr Bokoc, Peter Boy An update on the state of Fedora Docs and the ongoing Docs Initiative — where things stand today, and how you can get involved. 11:15 AM 15:15 What’s new and what’s next for the Fedora Atomic Desktops Timothée Ravier Discover what is new across the Fedora Atomic Desktops family (Silverblue, Kinoite, Sway, Budgie, COSMIC) and the roadmap toward Bootable Containers. 11:30 AM 15:30 Flock Preview Justin Wheeler With Flock just weeks away, get an early look at what to expect — sessions, highlights, and reasons to get excited about this June’s event. 11:45 AM 15:45 TBA TBA Stay tuned!

See you there!

Don’t miss out on the chance to connect with the people who build Fedora. Grab your ticket, share the link with your friends, and get ready to celebrate Fedora Linux 44.

Claim your free ticket now!

The author of this article utilized generative AI (Google Gemini 3.1 Pro) to assist in part of the drafting and editing process.