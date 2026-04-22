You’re Invited: Celebrate the Fedora Linux 44 Release Party!

Posted by on April 22, 2026 1 Comment

Madeline Peck © CC BY-SA 4.0

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Fedora Linux 44 is almost officially here! While our release engineering team and packagers focus on the final touches for F44, it is nearly time for the usual tradition of a Global Virtual Release Party! It is almost time to celebrate! For this release, we will celebrate Fedora Linux 44 slightly ahead of its actual final release.

Regardless of the final calendar date of any Fedora Linux release, every release represents months of hard work, testing, and collaboration from our global community. Whether you are a long-time package maintainer, a dedicated documentation writer, a creative graphic artist, or a brand-new user firing up a Fedora Atomic Desktop for the very first time, this release belongs to you.

To mark the occasion, we are hosting the Fedora Linux 44 Virtual Release Party this Friday, April 24, 2026.

Join us for a half-day of live sessions, recorded deep-dives, and community socialization. We have packed the schedule with updates from the Fedora Project Leader, behind-the-scenes looks at new features like Nix integration and DNF5, and a sneak peek at our upcoming Flock conference!

🎟️ How to Attend

The event is 100% free and open to everyone, but registration is required to access the virtual venue. We are also happy to continue using our chat communication provider, Element Creations, as the virtual venue for the Global Virtual Release Parties. Thanks Element & Matrix.org for providing us the great tools to bring our global community together!

👉 Register for the Fedora Linux 44 Release Party live event on Matrix! 👈

🗓️ Event Schedule

All times are listed in US Eastern (UTC-4) and UTC.

Time (EDT)Time (UTC)SessionSpeaker(s)Description
09:00 AM13:00Opening RemarksJef Spaleta, Justin WheelerJoin the Fedora Project Leader and Community Architect as we kick off the celebration, look back on the last release cycle, and share news from around the project.
09:15 AM13:15FPL UpdateJef SpaletaJef Spaleta shares his reflections on Fedora Linux 44, what this release means for the project, and his vision for what lies ahead.
09:30 AM13:30Packit as Fedora dist-git CIFrantišek Lachman, Laura Barcziova, Maja Massarini, Matej Focko, Nikola ForroThe Packit team walks through how Packit is taking over Fedora dist-git CI, what this change means for contributors, and what’s next.
09:45 AM13:45Adding Nix to Fedora: we did a thingJens PetersenA behind-the-scenes look at bringing the Nix package tool to Fedora 44 — what it took, what it unlocks, and what it means for reproducible environments.
10:00 AM14:00PackageKit with DNF5 and KDE IntegrationNeal GompaDive into the integration of PackageKit with DNF5 and KDE in F44, what changed under the hood, and what it means for the desktop experience.
10:15 AM14:15Server WGPeter BoyAn overview of the Server Working Group’s initiative to create a dedicated home server spin, driven by community home lab feedback.
10:30 AM14:30BreakNoneTake a screen break, grab some coffee, or merge that Pull Request. We will be back with more programming soon!
11:00 AM15:00Fedora DocsPetr Bokoc, Peter BoyAn update on the state of Fedora Docs and the ongoing Docs Initiative — where things stand today, and how you can get involved.
11:15 AM15:15What’s new and what’s next for the Fedora Atomic DesktopsTimothée RavierDiscover what is new across the Fedora Atomic Desktops family (Silverblue, Kinoite, Sway, Budgie, COSMIC) and the roadmap toward Bootable Containers.
11:30 AM15:30Flock PreviewJustin WheelerWith Flock just weeks away, get an early look at what to expect — sessions, highlights, and reasons to get excited about this June’s event.
11:45 AM15:45TBATBAStay tuned!

See you there!

Don’t miss out on the chance to connect with the people who build Fedora. Grab your ticket, share the link with your friends, and get ready to celebrate Fedora Linux 44.

Claim your free ticket now!

The author of this article utilized generative AI (Google Gemini 3.1 Pro) to assist in part of the drafting and editing process.

Events

Justin Wheeler

Justin (FAS: jflory7) is a creative maker. He is best known as an Open Source contributor and Free Culture advocate originally from the United States. Justin has participated in numerous Open Source communities and led different initiatives to build sustainable software and communities for over ten years. In October 2022, Justin joined Red Hat as the fourth Fedora Community Architect (FCA). He works closely between the Fedora Project community and Red Hat to lead initiatives that grow the Fedora user and developer communities. He also helps make Red Hat and Fedora interactions more transparent and open. Justin is also a contributor to the Fedora Project since 2015. In Fedora, he volunteered as the team leader of the Community Operations team for four years and was a founding member of the Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Team. He represented Fedora internationally at events and conferences, including FOSDEM, DevConf CZ, All Things Open, OSCAL, and others.

1 Comment

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  1. Tomasz Szymanski

    15:00 – CET – Berlin, Warsaw, Prag (UTC+2)

    April 23, 2026
    Reply

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