Fedora Linux 37 update

Posted by on October 27, 2022 43 Comments

Fedora Linux 37 is going to be late; very late. Here’s why. As you may have heard, the OpenSSL project announced a version due to be released on Tuesday. It will include a fix for a critical-severity bug. We won’t know the specifics of the issue until Tuesday’s release, but it could be significant. As a result, we decided to delay the release of Fedora Linux 37. We are now targeting a release day of 15 November.

Imperfect information

Most decisions happen with imperfect information. This one is particularly imperfect. If you’re not familiar with the embargo process, you might not understand why. When a security issue is discovered, this information is often shared with the project confidentially. This allows the developers to fix the issue before more people know about it and can exploit it. Projects then share information with downstreams so they can be ready.

Ironically, Fedora’s openness means we can’t start preparing ahead of time. All of our build pipelines and artifacts are open. If we were to start building updates, this would disclose the vulnerability before the embargo lifts. As a result, we only know that OpenSSL considers this the highest level of severity and Red Hat’s Product Security team strongly recommended we wait for a fix before releasing Fedora Linux 37.

Balancing time and quality

As the Fedora Program Manager, our release schedule is my responsibility. I take pride in the on-time release streak I inherited from my predecessor. We kept it going through Fedora Linux 34 in April 2021. In that time, we made big technical changes (like switching to Btrfs as the default for most variants) and kept each other going through a pandemic. I’m proud of what the community was able to accomplish under difficult circumstances.

But being on time isn’t the only factor. We know that you rely on Fedora Linux for work and for play, so quality is always a consideration. Knowing that we were going to delay for the OpenSSL vulnerability, the question became “how long”?

We make the “go/no-go” decision on Thursdays for a release the following Tuesday. This gives time for the images to update to the mirrors. The OpenSSL project team plans to publish the security fix about 48 hours before we’d make the go/no-go decision for an 8 November target. Factoring in time to build the updated openssl package and generate a release candidate, that gives us about a day and a half to do testing. That’s not enough time to be comfortable with a change to such an important package.

As a result, we’re giving ourselves an extra week so that we can be confident that Fedora Linux 37 has the same level of quality you’ve come to expect.

Was it the right decision?

Time will tell if we made the right decision or not. Today’s Go/No-Go meeting was lively and not everyone agrees that we should delay the release because of this. Like I said, we have little information to go on. It’s important to note that the decision was made as a team, and not the dictate of a single person. Fedora values collaborative decision making, and this is a good example.

When the details are released Tuesday, it may turn out we go “wow, that was not worth delaying the release.” But I think we made the best decision we could with the information we have available.

In the meantime, please join us November 4–5 for the Fedora Linux 37 Release Party. It will be a lot of fun, even if the release isn’t quite out yet.

Ben Cotton

43 Comments

  1. Geoffrey Gordon Ashbrook

    Waiting is the right decision! Many thanks for following best practice. (Maybe that’s why Fedora actually works so well…)

    October 27, 2022
  2. Tomasz

    We will appreciate next release even more when we wait for it and knowing that is fully ready is always 👍🏻

    October 27, 2022
  3. n00b

    Why rush? That’s the devil ‘s little plan. Take your time.

    October 27, 2022
  4. Jamin Samuel

    Take time … relax and wait.

    Saludos desde Medellin – Colombia

    October 28, 2022
  5. laolux

    Good decision. Should give the other two accepted blocker bugs also some more time to be resolved. Especially gnome calendar bug seems to be taking more time, given the recent (in-)activity on the corresponding gitlab issue.

    October 28, 2022
  6. Marco Aldana

    Although we don’t like it, the right decision was made

    October 28, 2022
  7. Grant Swinger

    Hey, at least you’re not Cloud-Imperium-Games late. They’re still working on Star Citizen years after it should have shipped.

    BTW, I’ve been running the beta for a while now and it’s rock solid. This will be a great release.

    October 28, 2022
    • George

      On the other hand I rather wait for next years to get games like Squadron 42 and Star Citizen (PU) than the game they originally planned.
      As far as I know there is no alternatives for it either although there are some good space games available: DU, Starbase, ED, In The Black, …

      Yes, IMO Fedora team made a right decision.

      October 28, 2022
  8. João

    Sure thing, buddy. Take your time.

    October 28, 2022
  9. David Frantz

    You don’t need to explain yourself with so much detail. Simply state that an external project has the release on hold.

    As for not liking it as some have said, I rather like that Fedora has the integrity to put a release on hold. Schedules for an open source project should never be set in stone. Frankly the desire to hit a release date has lead to some pretty horrible Fedora releases in the past (many projects for that matter).

    October 28, 2022
    • Daniel

      This is the reason why I like Fedora Linux.
      Quality first, politics later..

      October 28, 2022
  10. Steven Urkel

    Waiting is the right decision. Can people like me who have installed Fedora 37-Beta be affected by the OpenSSL vulnerability mentioned in this post?

    The default install configuration should be safe if we don’t tinker with SSL…?

    October 28, 2022
  11. Tomasz

    Guys,
    Decision is decision. In my opinion this is right decision.
    The most important thing in IT is to save effort and time of other people.
    If SSL could generate some (unknown yet) issues with stability of the systems, it is better to postpone release than … starting with security issues.

    October 28, 2022
  12. Mikael Simpson

    Gutted i’ve got my fedora 37 build all planned out.

    but glad you’ve made the right decision rather it be right.

    October 28, 2022
  13. Ralf

    I expect older versions such as part of Fedora 36 to be affected as well. So a Fedora 37 with an equally broken OpenSSL release would be no worse. So just go ahead and blast that release out.

    October 28, 2022
      Ben Cotton

      F35 is not affected, F36 is. It will get the patched release as soon as it’s available. The reason we’re holding off F37 is because otherwise the installers and live CDs as will have the vulnerable version forever. Depending on what the vulnerability ends up being specifically, this could be an issue for live image and cloud users, as well as hardware manufacturers that ship Fedora Linux.

      October 28, 2022
  14. Uwe Geercken

    I have Fedora on my company laptop and also everywhere at home. So I rely on a stable and secure system. Waiting is the right decision and thank you for openly communicating with us.

    October 28, 2022
  15. Giovanni Pelosi

    100% agree

    October 28, 2022
  16. Michael Gruber

    One more line of thought: openssl is at the same version in F36 and F37, so people might wonder – what is the (openssl-related) risk of upgrading to F37 now?

    Individually: None! (You’re exposed either way.) And if you want to upgrade now you have everything you need: install media for RC 1.4, repos for upgrading via dnf.
    Just note that because F37 is still in freeze you might want to enable updates-testing in case there are updates in F36-stable which are not in F37-stable yet (because of the freeze and packager lapsus/impatience).

    So why not release now? Because the release determines what is in “the” install media for F37, and these will be in use for a long time, at least on those architectures for which we do not do respins. And that is why this is the right decision under the given circumstances – hats off, any colour 😉

    October 28, 2022
  17. Jonathan

    I upgraded Fedora 37 maybe 10 days ago based on the release schedule, I always do like this for each release as soon as I can (my fault) but if I knew this earlier I wouldn’t even upgraded it yet.

    I guess I should wait a few days but that was out of plan for me.

    October 28, 2022
      Ben Cotton

      I wouldn’t call it a mistake. You’ll get the OpenSSL fix as soon as it’s available (before the official release). I’d have upgraded already but I’ve been too busy.

      October 28, 2022
  18. Thijs

    N00b sharing his views in the hope I will be corrected so that he might learn something:
    I don´t get it. Is an SSL update such a major component that it couldn’t be patched in week 2 after release? I can´t see how a good security fix would change compatibility or user experience except for edge cases. Keeping people 2 weeks longer on f36 is not more secure, is it?
    Or is it just my one-sided experience with fedora for home computers, where i can just blindly update, where beta is stable enough, and where a broke update might be easy to fix, but reinstallation is even easier?

    I am not arguing against the delay. I trust the developers and maintainers are a gazillion times more competent than me in making the right call here.

    October 28, 2022
    • Peter

      Dont under estimate your competence … They seriously think that people install from iso image and never update their system, thats why its not possible to just update the package after release. also it never occured to them to release f37 just with the network installer image and just delay the full-images. and in the end they should have switched to liblessl long time ago anyway openssl is like openoffice, it just sux.

      October 28, 2022
    • Justin W. Flory

      Hi Thijs, Ben made a great comment here that I copied below. I think it gives a good explanation for why delay versus taking an upgrade post-release:

      “F35 is not affected, F36 is. It will get the patched release as soon as it’s available. The reason we’re holding off F37 is because otherwise the installers and live CDs as will have the vulnerable version forever. Depending on what the vulnerability ends up being specifically, this could be an issue for live image and cloud users, as well as hardware manufacturers that ship Fedora Linux.”

      October 28, 2022
  19. Carl

    Fine for me, thanks

    October 28, 2022
  20. Robert

    Quality first of all, it is for quality and stability that I have chosen Fedora; with Fedora I work on it and I don’t want any nasty surprises. Right decision

    October 28, 2022
  21. gianluca

    Right decision !!!
    Relax and wait
    😉

    October 28, 2022
  22. Feda

    Security should always be the number one priority. Thank you for taking the time to do things the right way. You are definitely making the right call here.

    October 28, 2022
  23. Fernando Rodriguez

    very good decision.

    October 28, 2022
  24. Joel

    Making hasty decisions does not leave good results. Better to wait until all the bugs are fixed and we will have a safer and more reliable distro.

    October 28, 2022
  25. Alex

    Tough decision, but I agree it is the best. No point in releasing official install media with a known high-severity security bug if it can be avoided.

    I’ve been trying the F37 beta in a VM and it looks really nice; so looking forward to the release!

    October 28, 2022
  26. Ed Scott

    Thanks Fedora Team for doing the responsible thing. A few days wait won’t hurt any of us if this issue is as significant as your security team feels it is. Thanks also for explaining clearly the what and why of Fedora needing to arrive a little late.

    October 28, 2022
  27. Ivan

    Much better to wait it out than have an vulnerable ISO floating around on the internet.

    October 28, 2022
  28. A. Stauss

    I believe this was absolutely the right decision. Thanks for keeping us all in the loop! Looking forward to the release party!

    October 28, 2022
  29. Joe B

    If you rush it, everyone will remember the problems. If you take your time and get it right, the delay will be forgotten to other things.

    Quality is key. Get it right guys.

    October 28, 2022
  30. Thomas

    Delaying was the right decision.

    October 28, 2022
  31. Peter

    Wow that suxx -.- Why is it not possible to release fedora and than give openssl as a regular update?? Do you seriously expect users to install from the image and never update the system?! and btw, why is fedora still using openssl when there is libressl?! I think that should be the focus of the discussion anyway

    October 28, 2022
    • Justin W. Flory

      Hi Peter, Ben made a great comment here that I copied below. I think it gives a good explanation for why delay versus taking an upgrade post-release:

      “F35 is not affected, F36 is. It will get the patched release as soon as it’s available. The reason we’re holding off F37 is because otherwise the installers and live CDs as will have the vulnerable version forever. Depending on what the vulnerability ends up being specifically, this could be an issue for live image and cloud users, as well as hardware manufacturers that ship Fedora Linux.”

      Additionally, my understanding is that Fedora already uses GnuTLS in many critical places, but a dependency on OpenSSL still exists and it is significant enough to warrant a closer look.

      Of course, if you are keen and ready to get to Fedora Linux 37 right now, you can always upgrade to the Fedora Linux 37 Beta. The Beta has been available for a while and deviations from the final Fedora Linux 37 release will be minor.

      October 28, 2022
  32. Ernesto Miranda

    Considero muy correcta la decisión y comparto las aprehensiones.. Esperar una semana más no es nada.. Gracias por todo el enorme trabajo desarrollado, estoy muy a gusto con Fedora 37 Beta….

    October 28, 2022
  33. Phil Parsons

    Yes. You made the right decision to delay another week.

    Release dates always have a lot of pressure, so. thanks for taking a tough line
    for the good of the release.

    October 28, 2022
  34. Renich Bon Ćirić

    Being patient is, often, rewarding.

    October 28, 2022
