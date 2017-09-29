Fedora Classroom sessions continue next week. You can find the general schedule for sessions on the wiki. You can also find resources and recordings from previous sessions there.

Here are details about this week’s session on Thursday, October 5 at 14:00 UTC.

Instructor

Ankur Sinha (“FranciscoD”) is a Free Software supporter and has been with the Fedora community for the better part of a decade now. Ankur started as a font package maintainer and has since branched out to many other teams and SIGs. He uses Fedora Workstation and prefers the terminal whenever possible. Currently, he’s working on his PhD in computational neuroscience in the UK. When he has time to spare, he focuses on the Fedora Join SIG and maintaining his packages. You can get in touch with him via his Fedora project e-mail or on one of the many Fedora IRC channels.

Topic: Git 101

Any modern software development workflow nowadays stresses on the use of a version control system. Git is a well-established, widely used option that is used in many aspects of the Fedora project.

This two-hour hands-on session is aimed at beginners who have little or no experience with version control systems and Git. It introduces the basics of a distributed development workflow where the attendees will develop and share code with each other.

Prerequisites

In order to gain most from this session, you’ll need git installed and running on the system. On Fedora, you can do this using dnf. To install git, open a terminal and run this command, using sudo:

sudo dnf install git

For other platforms, please refer to the Git website for installation instructions. You’ll also use the excellent free and open source Pagure git hosting application to share code, so a Pagure account is required. Pagure uses the FAS account to identify users, so if you don’t have a Fedora Account yet, sign up for one here.

Joining the session

Since this is a hands-on session, it will be useful to have a Linux installation to follow it properly. This session will be held via IRC and the following information will help you join the session:

URL (IRC vía web browser): http://webchat.freenode.net?channels=%23fedora-classroom

irc.freenode.net Channel: #fedora-classroom

We hope you attend and enjoy this session!