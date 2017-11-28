Fedora Classroom sessions continue this week with an Ansible session. The general schedule for sessions appears on the wiki. You can also find resources and recordings from previous sessions there. Here are details about this week’s session on Thursday, 30th November at 1600 UTC. That link allows you to convert the time to your timezone.

Topic: Ansible 101

As the Ansible documentation explains, Ansible is an IT automation tool. It’s primarily used to configure systems, deploy software, and orchestrate more advanced IT tasks. Examples include continuous deployments or zero downtime rolling updates.

This Classroom session covers the topics listed below:

Introduction to SSH Understanding different terminologies Introduction to Ansible Ansible installation and setup Establishing password-less connection Ad-hoc commands Managing inventory Playbooks examples

There will also be a follow-up Ansible 102 session later. That session will cover complex playbooks, roles, dynamic inventory files, control flow and Galaxy.

Instructors

We have two experienced instructors handling this session.

Geoffrey Marr, also known by his IRC name as “coremodule,” is a Red Hat employee and Fedora contributor with a background in Linux and cloud technologies. While working, he spends his time lurking in the Fedora QA wiki and test pages. Away from work, he enjoys RaspberryPi projects, especially those focusing on software-defined radio.

Vipul Siddharth is an intern at Red Hat who also works on Fedora. He loves to contribute to open source and seeks opportunities to spread the word of free and open source software.

Joining the session

This session takes place on BlueJeans. The following information will help you join the session:

URL: https://bluejeans.com/3466040121

https://bluejeans.com/3466040121 Meeting ID (for Desktop App): 3466040121

We hope you attend, learn from, and enjoy this session! If you have any feedback about the sessions, have ideas for a new one or want to host a session, please feel free to comment on this post or edit the Classroom wiki page.