Red Hat Summit is the annual conference where Red Hat comes together with its customers, partners, and key communities. It all starts tomorrow, and the Fedora Community will be out in force.

Fedora & CentOS booth

One of the main features of the Partner Pavilion at summit is the gigantic Community Central area. Anchoring that space are the Fedora and CentOS booths, side-by-side. At the booth you’ll find Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller, Fedora Community Action and Impact Coordinator Brian Exelbierd, and others . Drop by to grab some stickers and chat about all the awesome things happening in Fedora. Do you collect Fedora Badges? You can ‘collect’ your Summit 2018 badge at the booth too.

Fedora BoF

On Wednesday afternoon is the Fedora BoF (Birds of a Feather) session. This session provides the opportunity to meet up with Fedora users & contributors. Join the discussion on the direction of the project and get background and metrics on the project as a whole, as well as the various Fedora sub-projects. This BoF, is also an awesome place to help get you started as a user, administrator, or developer — everyone is welcome!