The Fedora 27 Beta is getting close to release, and the Fedora Atomic Working Group and Fedora Cloud SIG want to get the community together next week to find and squash bugs. We are organizing a test day for Friday, September 29th.

During the Test Day, participants can test both Atomic Host content and Fedora Cloud Base content. Vagrant Boxes will be available to test with as well. See the wiki page for links to artifacts for Atomic Host and Cloud Base Images. We have qcow2, AMIs, and ISO images ready for testing.

How do test days work?

A test day is an event where anyone can help make sure that changes in Fedora work well in the upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, but the public is welcome also. You only need to be able to download materials (including some large files), and read and follow technical directions step by step, to contribute.

The wiki page for the Atomic/Cloud test day has a lot of good information on what and how to test. After you’ve done some testing, you can log your results in the test day web application. If you’re available on or around the day of the event, please do some testing and report your results.

Happy testing, and we hope to see you on test day.