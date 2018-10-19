Edit your videos with Pitivi on Fedora

Posted by on October 19, 2018 5 Comments

More Like This

Contributing to Fedora: Testing Packages

How to reset a root password on Fedora

Fedora 26 end of life approaching

Recent Posts

Design faster web pages, part 2: Image replacement

Running Linux containers as a non-root with Podman

Command line quick tips: Reading files different ways

Looking to produce a video of your adventures this weekend? There are many different options for editing videos out there. However, if you are looking for a video editor that is simple to pick up, and also available in the official Fedora Repositories, give Pitivi a go.

Pitivi is an open source, non-linear video editor that uses the GStreamer framework. Out of the box on Fedora, Pitivi supports OGG Video, WebM, and a range of other formats. Additionally, more support for for video formats is available via gstreamer plugins. Pitivi is also tightly integrated with the GNOME Desktop, so the UI will feel at home among the other newer applications on Fedora Workstation.

Installing Pitivi on Fedora

Pitivi is available in the Fedora Repositories. On Fedora Workstation, simply search and install Pitivi from the Software application.

Alternatively, install Pitivi using the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install pitivi

Basic Editing

Pitivi has a wide range of tools built-in to allow quick and effective editing of your clips. Simply import videos, audio, and images into the Pitivi media library, then drag them onto the timeline. Additionally, pitivi allows you to easily split, trim, and group parts of clips together, in addition to simple fade transitions on the timeline.

Transitions and Effects

In addition to a basic fade between two clips, Pitivi also features a range of different transitions and wipes. Additionally, there are over a hundred effects that can be applied to either videos or audio to change how the media elements are played or displayed in your final presentation

Pitivi also features a range of other great features, so be sure to check out the tour on their website for a full description of the features of the awesome Pitivi.

Fedora Project community

Ryan Lerch

Ryan is a designer that works on stuff for Fedora. He uses Fedora Workstation as his primary desktop, along with the best tools from the Libre Graphics world, notably, the vector graphics editor, Inkscape.

5 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. Dimitri V

    Btw, Pitivi is available also as a flatpak; to install via command line:
    sudo flatpak install flathub org.pitivi.Pitivi

    October 19, 2018
    Reply

  2. Thibault Saunier

    Also note that the recommended way to install is using the official flatpak: https://flathub.org/apps/details/org.pitivi.Pitivi

    October 19, 2018
    Reply

  3. Tim Lauridsen

    Other great alternatives for video editing is Shortcut, Openshot and Kdelive all exists as flatpaks

    October 20, 2018
    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contribute

Read about how you can submit an idea or even write an article for Fedora Magazine.


Fedora 28 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 3,884 other subscribers

Contribute

Read about how you can submit an idea or even write an article for Fedora Magazine.

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions

%d bloggers like this: