Edit images on Fedora easily with GIMP

Posted by on November 13, 2019 1 Comment

GIMP (short for GNU Image Manipulation Program) is free and open-source image manipulation software. With many capabilities ranging from simple image editing to complex filters, scripting and even animation, it is a good alternative to popular commercial options.

Read on to learn how to install and use GIMP on Fedora. This article covers basic daily image editing.

Installing GIMP

GIMP is available in the official Fedora repository. To install it run:

sudo dnf install gimp

Single window mode

Once you open the application, it shows you the dark theme window with toolbox and the main editing area. Note that it has two window modes that you can switch between by selecting Windows -> Single Window Mode. By checking this option all components of the UI are displayed in a single window. Otherwise, they will be separate.

Loading an image

Fedora 30 Background

To load an image, go to File -> Open and choose your file and choose your image file.

Resizing an image

To resize the image, you have the option to resize based on a couple of parameters, including pixel and percentage — the two parameters which are often handy in editing images.

Let’s say we need to scale down the Fedora 30 background image to 75% of its current size. To do that, select Image -> Scale and then on the scale dialog, select percentage in the unit drop down. Next, enter 75 as width or height and press the Tab key. By default, the other dimension will automatically resize in correspondence with the changed dimension to preserve aspect ratio. For now, leave other options unchanged and press Scale.

Scale Dialog In GIMP

The image scales to 0.75 percent of its original size.

Rotating images

Rotating is a transform operation, so you find it under Image -> Transform from the main menu, where there are options to rotate the image by 90 or 180 degrees. There are also options for flipping the image vertically or horizontally under the mentioned option.

Let’s say we need to rotate the image 90 degrees. After applying a 90-degree clockwise rotation and horizontal flip, our image will look like this:

Transforming an image with GIMP

Adding text

Adding text is very easy. Just select the A icon from the toolbox, and click on a point on your image where you want to add the text. If the toolbox is not visible, open it from Windows->New Toolbox.

As you edit the text, you might notice that the text dialog has font customization options including font family, font size, etc.

Add Text To Images
Adding text to image in GIMP

Saving and exporting

You can save your edit as as a GIMP project with the xcf extension from File -> Save or by pressing Ctrl+S. Or you can export your image in formats such as PNG or JPEG. To export, go to File -> Export As or hit Ctrl+Shift+E and you will be presented with a dialog where you can select the output image and name.

Fedora Project community

Mehdi Haghgoo

Mehdi Haghgoo is a web and mobile app developer. He became a serious Fedora user in 2015, and has been using Fedora for all his daily and development uses since then. He chose Fedora because of its active community and variety of software that is available including good media support. He loves to contribute to Fedora by writing articles and doing development and packaging.

1 Comment

  1. tom

    As a long term Gimp user i can recommend the multi window view, espacially on a two monitor setup where i can put combined toolbox on the secondary screen.

    Also if one would like to go in deep with the Gimp there is https://www.gimpusers.com/ which serves news arround Gimp as well as a lot professional tutorials.

    November 13, 2019
    Reply

