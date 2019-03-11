Discuss everything Fedora

Are you new to using Fedora, or have a question about using Fedora? Got a story or helpful hint for Fedora that you want to share? You want to check out Fedora Discussion. It is a relatively new place where users and members of the Fedora Community meet to discuss, ask questions, and interact.
Fedora Discussion is a forum and discussion site that uses the Discourse open source discussion platform.
There are already several categories useful for Fedora users, including Desktop (covering Fedora Workstation, Fedora Silverblue, KDE, XFCE, and more) and the Server, Cloud, and IoT category . Additionally, some of the Fedora Special Interest Groups (SIGs) have discussions as well. Finally, the Fedora Friends category helps you connect with other Fedora users and Community members by providing discussions about upcoming meetups and hackfests.
svsv sarma
whenever a kernel update is involved, i invariably get a message “failed to start load kernel module …..” at boot time and i had to dracut regenerate! even after reinstalling fedora ws29 the trouble continue after some days of usage. perhaps grub2 installation and virtualbox do not agree with each other? where to search for a solution and under what category of discussion?
thanks for the start of fedora discussion.
Steven Snow
Hi svsv sarma,
If you go to the Fedora Discussion site mentioned in the article, you will very likely find someone who has your answer, or can help you figure it out. I may even be there since I am often. I find the people from the community there are more than willing to help through some of the technical difficulties that may be encountered.
David
I need a little help understanding a few things about this os. videos that played before don’t play now. I am quite uneducated as far as some of the apps and installations go.
Steven Snow
Hello David,
If you go to the Fedora Discussion site mentioned, I am sure you will find someone there willing to help.