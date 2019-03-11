Discuss everything Fedora

Posted by on March 11, 2019 4 Comments

More Like This

Play Windows games on Fedora with Steam Play and Proton

Test drive GNOME 3.30 with the Fedora 29 prerelease

Edit your videos with Pitivi on Fedora

Recent Posts

Contribute at the Kernel and Fedora IoT Edition Test Days

Start a Fedora 29 installation from the GRUB menu

Get cooking with GNOME Recipes on Fedora

Are you new to using Fedora, or have a question about using Fedora? Got a story or helpful hint for Fedora that you want to share? You want to check out Fedora Discussion. It is a relatively new place where users and members of the Fedora Community meet to discuss, ask questions, and interact.

Fedora Discussion is a forum and discussion site that uses the Discourse open source discussion platform.

There are already several categories useful for Fedora users, including Desktop (covering Fedora Workstation, Fedora Silverblue, KDE, XFCE, and more) and the Server, Cloud, and IoT category . Additionally, some of the Fedora Special Interest Groups (SIGs) have discussions as well. Finally, the Fedora Friends category helps you connect with other Fedora users and Community members by providing discussions about upcoming meetups and hackfests.

Fedora Project community

Ryan Lerch

Ryan is a designer that works on stuff for Fedora. He uses Fedora Workstation as his primary desktop, along with the best tools from the Libre Graphics world, notably, the vector graphics editor, Inkscape.

4 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. svsv sarma

    whenever a kernel update is involved, i invariably get a message “failed to start load kernel module …..” at boot time and i had to dracut regenerate! even after reinstalling fedora ws29 the trouble continue after some days of usage. perhaps grub2 installation and virtualbox do not agree with each other? where to search for a solution and under what category of discussion?
    thanks for the start of fedora discussion.

    March 11, 2019
    Reply

    • Steven Snow

      Hi svsv sarma,
      If you go to the Fedora Discussion site mentioned in the article, you will very likely find someone who has your answer, or can help you figure it out. I may even be there since I am often. I find the people from the community there are more than willing to help through some of the technical difficulties that may be encountered.

      March 11, 2019
      Reply

  2. David

    I need a little help understanding a few things about this os. videos that played before don’t play now. I am quite uneducated as far as some of the apps and installations go.

    March 11, 2019
    Reply

    • Steven Snow

      Hello David,
      If you go to the Fedora Discussion site mentioned, I am sure you will find someone there willing to help.

      March 11, 2019
      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contribute

Read about how you can submit an idea or even write an article for Fedora Magazine.


Fedora 29 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 5,033 other subscribers

Contribute

Read about how you can submit an idea or even write an article for Fedora Magazine.

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions

%d bloggers like this: