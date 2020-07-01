5 Comments

  1. Esc

    Respect, wow

    July 1, 2020
  2. Duke

    Engineering precision. Nice job!

    July 1, 2020
  3. Vernon Van Steenkist

    A couple of my favorites.

    set -o vi

    This command puts your shell in vi keybindings mode (normally it is in Emacs keybindings mode). Especially useful if you use a keyboard that doesn’t have arrow keys like an IPhone or IPad. Good quick tutorial and references at

    https://catonmat.net/bash-vi-editing-mode-cheat-sheet

    Automatically add sub-directories to your PATH

    export PATH=$PATH$(find $HOME/.scripts -not ( -name CVS -prune ) -type d -printf “:%p”)

    This command adds all the sub-directories in $HOME/.scripts which contain my personal scripts to my PATH while excluding the CVS version control directories.

    Also, if you quickly don’t want to run the alias version of a command, just put a backslash in front of it. For example

    \ls

    will output a directory listing without all the color etc directives that you put in you alias version of ls.

    July 1, 2020
  4. geirha

    Never export CDPATH! You’ll get some unpleasant surprises when a script using cd accidentally hits a path from CDPATH

    July 1, 2020
      Stephen Snow

      Hello @geirha,
      Thank you for the information. Could you possibly elaborate on the “unpleasant surprises” for everyone’s edification?

      Stephen

      July 1, 2020
