Crash course on using Textual

Python on Linux has nice GUI (Graphic User Interface) development libraries like TkInter, but what if you cannot run graphical applications?

Text terminals, are available on not just Linux but BSD and other great Unix-like operating systems. If you write code in Python, you should be using Textual to help you write TUI (Text User Interfaces). In this quick introduction, I will show you two examples of what you can do with Textual and where you can go after that.

So what is Textual?

Textual is a Rapid Application Development framework for Python, built by Textualize.io. Build sophisticated user interfaces with a simple Python API. Run your apps in the terminal or a web browser!

What you need to follow this tutorial

You will need the following:

Basic programming experience, preferable in Python. Understanding basic object oriented concepts like classes and inheritance A machine with Linux and Python 3.9+ installed A good editor (Vim or PyCharm are good choices)

I tried to keep the code simple, so you can follow it. Also, I strongly recommend you download the code or at least install the programs as explained next.

Installation

First create a virtual environment:

python3 -m venv ~/virtualenv/Textualize

Now you can either clone the Git repository and make an editable distribution:

. ~/virtualenv/Textualize/bin/activate

pip install --upgrade pip

pip install --upgrade wheel

pip install --upgrade build

pip install --editable .



Or just Install from Pypi.org:

. ~/virtualenv/Textualize/bin/activate pip install --upgrade KodegeekTextualize

Our first application: A log scroller

The log scroller is a simple application that executes a list of UNIX commands that are on the PATH and captures the output as they finish.

The resulting application code:



import shutil

from textual import on

from textual.app import ComposeResult, App

from textual.widgets import Footer, Header, Button, SelectionList

from textual.widgets.selection_list import Selection

from textual.screen import ModalScreen

# Operating system commands are hardcoded

OS_COMMANDS = {

"LSHW": ["lshw", "-json", "-sanitize", "-notime", "-quiet"],

"LSCPU": ["lscpu", "--all", "--extended", "--json"],

"LSMEM": ["lsmem", "--json", "--all", "--output-all"],

"NUMASTAT": ["numastat", "-z"]

}



class LogScreen(ModalScreen):

# ... Code of the full separate screen omitted, will be explained next

def __init__(self, name = None, ident = None, classes = None, selections = None):

super().__init__(name, ident, classes)

pass



class OsApp(App):

BINDINGS = [

("q", "quit_app", "Quit"),

]

CSS_PATH = "os_app.tcss"

ENABLE_COMMAND_PALETTE = False # Do not need the command palette



def action_quit_app(self):

self.exit(0)



def compose(self) -> ComposeResult:

# Create a list of commands, valid commands are assumed to be on the PATH variable.

selections = [Selection(name.title(), ' '.join(cmd), True) for name, cmd in OS_COMMANDS.items() if shutil.which(cmd[0].strip())]

yield Header(show_clock=False)

sel_list = SelectionList(*selections, id='cmds')

sel_list.tooltip = "Select one more more command to execute"

yield sel_list

yield Button(f"Execute {len(selections)} commands", id="exec", variant="primary")

yield Footer()



@on(SelectionList.SelectedChanged)

def on_selection(self, event: SelectionList.SelectedChanged) -> None:

button = self.query_one("#exec", Button)

selections = len(event.selection_list.selected)

if selections:

button.disabled = False

else:

button.disabled = True

button.label = f"Execute {selections} commands"



@on(Button.Pressed)

def on_button_click(self):

selection_list = self.query_one('#cmds', SelectionList)

selections = selection_list.selected

log_screen = LogScreen(selections=selections)

self.push_screen(log_screen)



def main():

app = OsApp()

app.title = f"Output of multiple well known UNIX commands".title()

app.sub_title = f"{len(OS_COMMANDS)} commands available"

app.run()



if __name__ == "__main__":

main()



Let’s quickly dissect the code for the application:

An application extends the class App. It has several methods but the most important are compose and mount. Only compose is implemented in this app. In compose, you yield back Widgets, and they get added in the same order to the main screen. Each Widget has options to customize their appearance. You can define single letter bindings, in this case the letter ‘q’ allows you to exit the application (see the function action_quit_app and the BINDINGS list) We display the list of commands to run using a SelectionList widget. You can then tell your application to capture what was selected by using the annotation @on(SelectionList.SelectedChanged) and the method on_selection. It is important to react to a lack of selected elements, we disable or enable the ‘exec’ button depending on how many commands were selected to run. A similar listener ( @on(Button.Pressed) ) is used to execute the commands. We do that by pushing our selection to a new screen that handles the execution and collection of results.

Notice the CSS_PATH = “os_app.tcss” variable? Textual allows you to control the appearance (colors, position, size) of individual or classes of widgets using CSS:

Screen { layout: vertical; } Header { dock: top; } Footer { dock: bottom; } SelectionList { padding: 1; border: solid $accent; width: 1fr; height: 80%; } Button { width: 1fr }

Quoting from the Textual website:

The dialect of CSS used in Textual is greatly simplified over web based CSS and much easier to learn.

This is great, as you can customize the appearance of your application using a separate stylesheet without too much effort.

Let’s now look at how to display the results on a separate screen.

Display results on a separate screen

The code that handles the output on a separate screen is here:

import asyncio from typing import List from textual import on, work from textual.reactive import reactive from textual.screen import ModalScreen from textual.widgets import Button, Label, Log from textual.worker import Worker from textual.app import ComposeResult class LogScreen(ModalScreen): count = reactive(0) MAX_LINES = 10_000 ENABLE_COMMAND_PALETTE = False CSS_PATH = "log_screen.tcss" def __init__( self, name: str | None = None, ident: str | None = None, classes: str | None = None, selections: List = None ): super().__init__(name, ident, classes) self.selections = selections def compose(self) -> ComposeResult: yield Label(f"Running {len(self.selections)} commands") event_log = Log( id='event_log', max_lines=LogScreen.MAX_LINES, highlight=True ) event_log.loading = True yield event_log button = Button("Close", id="close", variant="success") button.disabled = True yield button async def on_mount(self) -> None: event_log = self.query_one('#event_log', Log) event_log.loading = False event_log.clear() lst = '

'.join(self.selections) event_log.write(f"Preparing:

{lst}") event_log.write("

") for command in self.selections: self.count += 1 self.run_process(cmd=command) def on_worker_state_changed(self, event: Worker.StateChanged) -> None: if self.count == 0: button = self.query_one('#close', Button) button.disabled = False self.log(event) @work(exclusive=False) async def run_process(self, cmd: str) -> None: event_log = self.query_one('#event_log', Log) event_log.write_line(f"Running: {cmd}") # Combine STDOUT and STDERR output proc = await asyncio.create_subprocess_shell( cmd, stdout=asyncio.subprocess.PIPE, stderr=asyncio.subprocess.STDOUT ) stdout, _ = await proc.communicate() if proc.returncode != 0: raise ValueError(f"'{cmd}' finished with errors ({proc.returncode})") stdout = stdout.decode(encoding='utf-8', errors='replace') if stdout: event_log.write(f'

Output of "{cmd}":

') event_log.write(stdout) self.count -= 1 @on(Button.Pressed, "#close") def on_button_pressed(self, _) -> None: self.app.pop_screen()

You will notice the following:

The LogScreen class extends ModalScreen which handles screens in modal mode. The screen also has a compose method where we add widgets to show the contents of the Unix commands. We have a new method called mount. Once you ‘compose’ the widgets then you can run code to retrieve data and customize their appearance even further To run the commands we use asyncio, so we give the TUI main worker thread a chance to update the contents as soon as results for each command are known. On the ‘workers’ topic, please note the @work(exclusive=False) annotation on the run_process method used to run the commands and capture the STDOUT + STDERR output. Using workers to manage concurrency is not complicated, but they do have a dedicated section in the manual. This extra complexity arises because we are running external commands that may or may not take a long time to complete. In run_process we update the event_log by calling write with the contents of the command output. Finally, the on_button_pressed takes us back to the previous screen (pop the screen from the stack).

This little app shows you how to write a simple front end to run non-python code, in less than 200 lines of code.

Now let’s move to a more complex example that uses new features of Textual we haven’t explored yet.

Second example: A table with race results

Table application created via Textual

This example shows you how to display race results in a table (Using a DataTable widget). The application allows you to:

Sort a table by column

Select a row to show race details in a full window, using the same ‘push screen’ technique we saw in the log scroll application.

Search the table and show racer details or run other commands like exit the application.

Let’s see the application code then:

#!/usr/bin/env python

"""

Author: Jose Vicente Nunez

"""

from typing import Any, List



from rich.style import Style

from textual import on

from textual.app import ComposeResult, App

from textual.command import Provider

from textual.screen import ModalScreen, Screen

from textual.widgets import DataTable, Footer, Header



MY_DATA = [

("level", "name", "gender", "country", "age"),

("Green", "Wai", "M", "MYS", 22),

("Red", "Ryoji", "M", "JPN", 30),

("Purple", "Fabio", "M", "ITA", 99),

("Blue", "Manuela", "F", "VEN", 25)

]



class DetailScreen(ModalScreen):

ENABLE_COMMAND_PALETTE = False

CSS_PATH = "details_screen.tcss"



def __init__(

self,

name: str | None = None,

ident: str | None = None,

classes: str | None = None,

row: List[Any] | None = None,

):

super().__init__(name, ident, classes)

# Rest of screen code will be show later



class CustomCommand(Provider):



def __init__(self, screen: Screen[Any], match_style: Style | None = None):

super().__init__(screen, match_style)

self.table = None

# Rest of provider code will be show later



class CompetitorsApp(App):

BINDINGS = [

("q", "quit_app", "Quit"),

]

CSS_PATH = "competitors_app.tcss"

# Enable the command palette, to add our custom filter commands

ENABLE_COMMAND_PALETTE = True

# Add the default commands and the TablePopulateProvider to get a row directly by name

COMMANDS = App.COMMANDS | {CustomCommand}



def action_quit_app(self):

self.exit(0)



def compose(self) -> ComposeResult:

yield Header(show_clock=True)



table = DataTable(id=f'competitors_table')

table.cursor_type = 'row'

table.zebra_stripes = True

table.loading = True

yield table

yield Footer()



def on_mount(self) -> None:

table = self.get_widget_by_id(f'competitors_table', expect_type=DataTable)

columns = [x.title() for x in MY_DATA[0]]

table.add_columns(*columns)

table.add_rows(MY_DATA[1:])

table.loading = False

table.tooltip = "Select a row to get more details"



@on(DataTable.HeaderSelected)

def on_header_clicked(self, event: DataTable.HeaderSelected):

table = event.data_table

table.sort(event.column_key)



@on(DataTable.RowSelected)

def on_row_clicked(self, event: DataTable.RowSelected) -> None:

table = event.data_table

row = table.get_row(event.row_key)

runner_detail = DetailScreen(row=row)

self.show_detail(runner_detail)



def show_detail(self, detailScreen: DetailScreen):

self.push_screen(detailScreen)



def main():

app = CompetitorsApp()

app.title = f"Summary".title()

app.sub_title = f"{len(MY_DATA)} users"

app.run()



if __name__ == "__main__":

main()



What is interesting here?:

compose adds the header where the ‘command palette’ will live, as well our table (DataTable). The table gets populated in the mount method. We have the expected bindings (BINDINGS) and external CSS for appearance (CSS_PATH) By default, if we want to have the command palette we do nothing, but it is explicitly enabled here (ENABLE_COMMAND_PALETTE = True) Our application has a custom search in the table contents. When the user types a name, a possible match is shown and the user clicks it to display the details for that racer. This requires telling the application that we have a custom provider (COMMANDS = App.COMMANDS | {CustomCommand}), which is the class CustomCommand(Provider) If the user clicks a table header, the contents are sorted by that header. This is done using on_header_clicked which is annotated with @on(DataTable.HeaderSelected) Similarly, when a row is selected, the method on_row_clicked is called thanks to the annotation @on(DataTable.RowSelected). The method receives the selected row that is then used to push a new screen with details (class DetailScreen(ModalScreen))

Now let’s explore in detail how the racer details are shown

Using screens to show more complex views

When the user selects a row, the method on_row_clicked gets called. It receives an event of type DataTable.RowSelected. From there we construct an instance of class DetailScreen(ModalScreen) with the contents of the selected row:

from typing import Any, List from textual import on from textual.app import ComposeResult from textual.screen import ModalScreen from textual.widgets import Button, MarkdownViewer MY_DATA = [ ("level", "name", "gender", "country", "age"), ("Green", "Wai", "M", "MYS", 22), ("Red", "Ryoji", "M", "JPN", 30), ("Purple", "Fabio", "M", "ITA", 99), ("Blue", "Manuela", "F", "VEN", 25) ] class DetailScreen(ModalScreen): ENABLE_COMMAND_PALETTE = False CSS_PATH = "details_screen.tcss" def __init__( self, name: str | None = None, ident: str | None = None, classes: str | None = None, row: List[Any] | None = None, ): super().__init__(name, ident, classes) self.row: List[Any] = row def compose(self) -> ComposeResult: self.log.info(f"Details: {self.row}") columns = MY_DATA[0] row_markdown = "

" for i in range(0, len(columns)): row_markdown += f"* **{columns[i].title()}:** {self.row[i]}

" yield MarkdownViewer(f"""## User details: {row_markdown} """) button = Button("Close", variant="primary", id="close") button.tooltip = "Go back to main screen" yield button @on(Button.Pressed, "#close") def on_button_pressed(self, _) -> None: self.app.pop_screen()

The responsibility of this class is very simple:

Method compose takes the row and displays the content using a widget that knows how to render Markdown. Pretty neat as it creates a table of contents for us. The method on_button_pressed pops back the original screen once the user clicks ‘close’. (Annotation @on(Button.Pressed, “#close”) takes care of receiving pressed events)

Now the last bit of the puzzle, which requires more explanation, the multipurpose search bar (known as command palette).

You can search too, using the command palette

The command palette is enabled by default on every Textual application that uses a header. The fun part is that you can add your own commands in addition to the default commands, on class CompetitorsApp:

COMMANDS = App.COMMANDS | {CustomCommand}

And now the class that does all the heavy lifting, CustomCommand(Provider):

from functools import partial from typing import Any, List from rich.style import Style from textual.command import Provider, Hit from textual.screen import ModalScreen, Screen from textual.widgets import DataTable from textual.app import App class CustomCommand(Provider): def __init__(self, screen: Screen[Any], match_style: Style | None = None): super().__init__(screen, match_style) self.table = None async def startup(self) -> None: my_app = self.app my_app.log.info(f"Loaded provider: CustomCommand") self.table = my_app.query(DataTable).first() async def search(self, query: str) -> Hit: matcher = self.matcher(query) my_app = self.screen.app assert isinstance(my_app, CompetitorsApp) my_app.log.info(f"Got query: {query}") for row_key in self.table.rows: row = self.table.get_row(row_key) my_app.log.info(f"Searching {row}") searchable = row[1] score = matcher.match(searchable) if score > 0: runner_detail = DetailScreen(row=row) yield Hit( score, matcher.highlight(f"{searchable}"), partial(my_app.show_detail, runner_detail), help=f"Show details about {searchable}" ) class DetailScreen(ModalScreen): def __init__( self, name: str | None = None, ident: str | None = None, classes: str | None = None, row: List[Any] | None = None, ): super().__init__(name, ident, classes) # Code of this class explained on the previous section class CompetitorsApp(App): # Add the default commands and the TablePopulateProvider to get a row directly by name COMMANDS = App.COMMANDS | {CustomCommand} # Most of the code shown before, only displaying relevant code def show_detail(self, detailScreen: DetailScreen): self.push_screen(detailScreen)

Any class extending Provider only needs to implement the method search. In our case we do also override the method startup to get a reference to our application table (and its contents), using the App.query(DataTable).first(). startup gets called only once in the lifetime of the instantiated class. Inside the search method we use the Provider.matcher to do a fuzzy search on the second column (name) of each table row comparing with the query (which is the term passed by the user on the TUI). The matcher.match(searchable) returns an integer score, where greater than zero indicates a match. Inside search if the score is greater than zero then it returns a Hit object that tell the command palette if the search query was successful or not. Each Hit has the following information: score (used for sorting matches on the palette command), a highlighted search term, a reference to a callable (that’s it in our case a function that will push our table row to a new screen) All the methods of the Provider class are async. This allows you to free the main worker thread and only return once the response is ready to be used (no frozen UI).

With all that information we can now display the racer details.

While the framework is simple enough to follow there is also a lot of complexity on the messages passed back and forth between the components. Luckily for us Textual has a nice debugging framework that will help us understand what is going on behind scenes.

Troubleshooting a Textual application

Debugging a Python Textual application is a little bit more challenging. This is because some operations can be asynchronous and setting breakpoints may be cumbersome when troubleshooting widgets.

Depending on the situation, there are some tools you can use. But first make sure you have the textual dev tools:

pip install textual-dev==1.3.0

Make sure you are capturing the right keys

You are not sure what keys are being captured by a Textual application? Run the key app:

textual keys

This lets you can press your key combinations and confirm what events are generated in Textual.

A picture is worth more than a thousand words

Say that you have a problem placing components on a layout, and you want to show others where you are stuck. Textual allows you to take a screenshot of your running application:

textual run --screenshot 5 ./kodegeek_textualize/log_scroller.py

That’s how I created the images for this tutorial.

Capturing events and printing custom messages

Textual has a logger that is part of every instance of an Application:

my_app = self.screen.app my_app.log.info(f"Loaded provider: CustomCommand")

In order to see the messages, you first need to start a console:

. ~/virtualenv/Textualize/bin/activate textual console

Then in another terminal run your application

. ~/virtualenv/Textualize/bin/activate textual run --dev ./kodegeek_textualize/log_scroller.py

You will see now events and messages flowing into the terminal where the console is running:

▌Textual Development Console v0.46.0 ▌Run a Textual app with textual run --dev my_app.py to connect. ▌Press Ctrl+C to quit. ─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── Client '127.0.0.1' connected ──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── [20:29:43] SYSTEM app.py:2188 Connected to devtools ( ws://127.0.0.1:8081 ) [20:29:43] SYSTEM app.py:2192 --- [20:29:43] SYSTEM app.py:2194 driver=<class 'textual.drivers.linux_driver.LinuxDriver'> [20:29:43] SYSTEM app.py:2195 loop=<_UnixSelectorEventLoop running=True closed=False debug=False> [20:29:43] SYSTEM app.py:2196 features=frozenset({'debug', 'devtools'}) [20:29:43] SYSTEM app.py:2228 STARTED FileMonitor({PosixPath('/home/josevnz/TextualizeTutorial/docs/Textualize/kodegeek_textualize/os_app.tcss')}) [20:29:43] EVENT

Another advantage of running your application in developer mode is that if you change your CSS, the application will try to render again without a restart.

Writing unit tests

What if you want to write unit tests for your brand new Textual application?

The documentation shows there are several ways to test our application.

I will be using unittest for that. We will need the special class, class unittest.IsolatedAsyncioTestCase, to handle our asyncio routines:

import unittest from textual.widgets import Log, Button from kodegeek_textualize.log_scroller import OsApp class LogScrollerTestCase(unittest.IsolatedAsyncioTestCase): async def test_log_scroller(self): app = OsApp() self.assertIsNotNone(app) async with app.run_test() as pilot: # Execute the default commands await pilot.click(Button) await pilot.pause() event_log = app.screen.query(Log).first() # We pushed the screen, query nodes from there self.assertTrue(event_log.lines) await pilot.click("#close") # Close the new screen, pop the original one await pilot.press("q") # Quit the app by pressing q if __name__ == '__main__': unittest.main()

What is happening in the method test_log_scroller:

Get a Pilot instance using app.run_test(). Then click the main button to run the query with the default commands, and then wait until all the events are processes. Next get the Log from the new screen we pushed and make sure we got some lines back, it is not empty Then close the new screen and pop the old one back Finally, press ‘q’ and exit the application

What about the test table, can it be tested?:

import unittest from textual.widgets import DataTable, MarkdownViewer from kodegeek_textualize.table_with_detail_screen import CompetitorsApp class TableWithDetailTestCase(unittest.IsolatedAsyncioTestCase): async def test_app(self): app = CompetitorsApp() self.assertIsNotNone(app) async with app.run_test() as pilot: """ Test the command palette """ await pilot.press("ctrl+\\") for char in "manuela".split(): await pilot.press(char) await pilot.press("enter") markdown_viewer = app.screen.query(MarkdownViewer).first() self.assertTrue(markdown_viewer.document) await pilot.click("#close") # Close the new screen, pop the original one """ Test the table """ table = app.screen.query(DataTable).first() coordinate = table.cursor_coordinate self.assertTrue(table.is_valid_coordinate(coordinate)) await pilot.press("enter") await pilot.pause() markdown_viewer = app.screen.query(MarkdownViewer).first() self.assertTrue(markdown_viewer) # Quit the app by pressing q await pilot.press("q") if __name__ == '__main__': unittest.main()

If you run all the tests you will see something like this:

(Textualize) [josevnz@dmaf5 Textualize]$ python -m unittest tests/*.py .. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Ran 2 tests in 2.065s OK

Not a bad way to test a TUI, is it?

Packaging a Textual application

Packaging is not much different than packaging a regular Python application. You need to remember that you need to include the CSS files that control the appearance of your application:

. ~/virtualenv/Textualize/bin/activate python -m build pip install dist/KodegeekTextualize-*-py3-none-any.whl

This tutorial pyproject.toml file is a good start that shows you what to do to package your application.

[build-system] requires = [ "setuptools >= 67.8.0", "wheel>=0.42.0", "build>=1.0.3", "twine>=4.0.2", "textual-dev>=1.2.1" ] build-backend = "setuptools.build_meta" [project] name = "KodegeekTextualize" version = "0.0.3" authors = [ {name = "Jose Vicente Nunez", email = "kodegeek.com@protonmail.com"}, ] description = "Collection of scripts that show how to use several features of textualize" readme = "README.md" requires-python = ">=3.9" keywords = ["running", "race"] classifiers = [ "Environment :: Console", "Development Status :: 4 - Beta", "Programming Language :: Python :: 3", "Intended Audience :: End Users/Desktop", "Topic :: Utilities" ] dynamic = ["dependencies"] [project.scripts] log_scroller = "kodegeek_textualize.log_scroller:main" table_detail = "kodegeek_textualize.table_with_detail_screen:main" [tool.setuptools] include-package-data = true [tool.setuptools.packages.find] where = ["."] exclude = ["test*"] [tool.setuptools.package-data] kodegeek_textualize = ["*.txt", "*.tcss", "*.csv"] img = ["*.svg"] [tool.setuptools.dynamic] dependencies = {file = ["requirements.txt"]}

What is next

This short tutorial only covers a few aspects of Textual. There is so much more to discover and learn: