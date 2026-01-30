Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora before, this is a perfect way to get started.

There are two test periods occurring in the coming days:

Monday February 2 through February 9 is to test the KDE Plasma 6.6 .

. Wednesday February 11 through February 13 is to test GNOME 50 Desktop.

Come and test with us to make Fedora 44 even better. Read more below on how to do it.

KDE Plasma 6.6

Our Test Day focus on making KDE work better on all your devices. We are improving core features for both Desktop and Mobile, starting with Plasma Setup, a new and easy way to install the system. This update also introduces the Plasma Login Manager to startup experience feel smoother, along with Plasma Keyboard—a smart on-screen keyboard made for tablets and 2-in-1s so you can type easily without a physical keyboard.

GNOME 50 Desktop

Our next Test Day focuses on GNOME 50 in Fedora 44 Workstation. We will check the main desktop and the most important apps to make sure everything works well. We also want you to try out the new apps added in this version. Please explore the system and use it as you normally would for your daily work to see how it acts during real use.



What do I need to do?

Make sure you have a Fedora Account (FAS).

Download test materials in advance where applicable, which may include some large files.

Follow the steps on the wiki test page one by one.

Send us your results through the app.

KDE Plasma 6.6 Test Day begins February 2nd: https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Test_Day:2026-02-02_KDE_Plasma_6.6

GNOME 50 Test Day begins February 11th: https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Test_Day:2026-02-11_GNOME_50_Desktop

Thank you for taking part in the testing of Fedora Linux 44!