The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 4.14. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test day for this Thursday, November 30. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate.

How do test days work?

A test day is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, but the public is welcome also. To contribute, you only need to be able to download materials (including some large files), and read and follow directions step by step.

The wiki page for the kernel test day has a lot of good information on what and how to test. After you’ve done some testing, you can log your results in the test day web application. If you’re available on or around the day of the event, please do some testing and report your results.

Happy testing, and we hope to see you on test day.