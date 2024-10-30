Contribute at the Podman 5.3 Test Days

Posted by on October 30, 2024 2 Comments
fedora 41 podman 5.3

Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora before, this is a perfect way to get started.

During these test days, from Friday 01 November through Friday 08 November, the focus will be on testing the changes that will be coming in Fedora 41 as we move ahead with Podman 5.3. This is an opportunity for anyone to learn and interact with the Podman Community and container tools in general.

Podman 5.3 Test Days

Podman is a daemon-less, open source, Linux native tool designed to make it easy to find, run, build, share and deploy applications using Open Containers Initiative (OCIContainers and Container Images. It provides a command line interface (CLI) familiar to anyone who has used the Docker Container Engine. As part of a recent discussion, the Rawhide Test Day efforts, and Podman Container Engine Team’s collaborative efforts, we will hold test days for this minor Podman Release.

The wiki page helps the testers know and understand the scope of the test days. The Test day app helps the testers submit the results once they have tried the test cases.

How do test days work?

A test day/week is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release of specific software. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

To contribute, you only need to be able to download test materials (which include some large files) and then read and follow directions step by step.

Detailed information about all the test days is available on the wiki page mentioned above. If you’re available on or around the days of the events, please do some testing and report your results. All the test day pages receive some final touches which complete about 24 hrs before the test day begins. We urge you to be patient about resources that are, in most cases, uploaded hours before the test day starts.

Come and test with us to make Fedora Linux even better!

Fedora Project community

Sumantro Mukherjee

  1. Pradeep M.

    It would be amazing if someone can test and get all ‘arr’ applications (https://wiki.servarr.com/) and other frequently used applications with ‘arr’, using Podman. I spent weeks trying to get them working using Podman with no lock so I had to go back to DockSTARTer (https://dockstarter.com/).

    October 30, 2024
  2. Andre Gompel

    REQUEST : Because, I had several unsuccessful attempts…
    Please document on Fedora 41, how to install Drupal (latest: 10.x ) with PODMAN 5.3, on a LEMP Server.

    Ideally procedure includes an example all the steps from LEMP creation , to Drupal install.
    Thanks in advance !
    A.G

    October 30, 2024
Fedora Linux 41 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

