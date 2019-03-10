Contribute at the Kernel and Fedora IoT Edition Test Days

Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora before, this is a perfect way to get started.

There are two upcoming test days this week. The first, on Tuesday March 12, is to test the Kernel 5.0. Wednesday March 13, the test day is focusing on Fedora IoT Edition. Come and test with us to make the upcoming Fedora 30 even better.



Kernel test day

The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 5.0. This version was just recently released and will arrive soon in Fedora. This version will also be the shipping kernel for Fedora 30. As a

result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test day for

Tuesday, March 12. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate.

Fedora IoT Edition test day

Fedora Internet of Things is a variant of Fedora focused on IoT ecosystems. Whether you’re working on a home assistant, industrial gateways, or data storage and analytics, Fedora IoT provides a trusted open source platform to build on. Fedora IoT produces a monthly rolling release to help you keep your ecosystem up-to-date. The IoT and QA teams will have this test day for on Wednesday, March 13. Refer to the wiki page for links and resources to test the IoT Edition.

How do test days work?

A test day is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

To contribute, you only need to be able to download test materials (which include some large files) and then read and follow directions step by step.

Detailed information about both test days are on the wiki pages above. If you’re available on or around the days of the events, please do some testing and report your results.

