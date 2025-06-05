Contribute at the Fedora Linux Test Week for Kernel 6.15

The kernel team is working on final integration for Linux kernel 6.15. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora Linux. As a result, the Fedora Linux kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Sunday, June 08, 2025 to Sunday, June 15, 2025. The wiki page in this article contains links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Please continue reading for details.

How does a test week work?

A test week is an event where anyone can help ensure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

To contribute, you only need to be able to do the following things:

  • Download test materials, which include some large files
  • Read and follow directions step by step

The wiki page for the kernel test week has a lot of good information on what and how to test. After you’ve done some testing, you can log your results in the test week web application. If you’re available on or around the days of the event, please do some testing and report your results. We have a document which provides all the necessary steps.

Happy testing, and we hope to see you on one of the test days.

Fedora Project community

Sumantro Mukherjee

Sumantro (FAS: sumantrom) works in Fedora Quality Team and takes part in the day to day testing activities. He was formerly elected to Mindshare and represented Mindshare to the Fedora Council from (2018-2020). He loves to blog technical walkthroughs and running community onboarding calls and classroom.

  1. David Corkrey Sr.

    Already running 6.15.1 for days with no problems.

    June 5, 2025
    Reply

