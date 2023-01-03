Contribute at the Fedora Linux Test Week for Kernel 6.1

The kernel team is working on final integration for Linux kernel 6.1. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora Linux. As a result, the Fedora Linux kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023 to Sunday, Jan 07, 2023. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Continue reading for details.

How does a test week work?

A test week is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

To contribute, you only need to be able to do the following things:

- Download test materials, which include some large files
- Read and follow directions step by step

The wiki page for the kernel test day has a lot of good information on what and how to test. After you’ve done some testing, you can log your results in the test day web application. If you’re available on or around the days of the event, please do some testing and report your results. We have a document which provides all the necessary steps.

Happy testing, and we hope to see you on test day.

