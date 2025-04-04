Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora before, this is a perfect way to get started.

There are two test periods occurring in the coming days:

Sunday April 06 through April 12 , is to test Kernel 6.14

, is to test Monday April 07 through April 11, is to test Accessiblity (a11y)

Kernel 6.14 Test Week

The kernel team is working on final integration for Linux kernel 6.14. This recently released kernel version will arrive soon in Fedora Linux. As a result, the Fedora Linux kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Sunday, April 06, 2025 to Sunday, April 12, 2025.

The wiki page contains links to the test images you’ll need to participate. The results can be submitted in the test day app.

Accessibility Test Week

In the spirit of fostering a diverse and inclusive community and in the spirit of staying true to EAA, Fedora is proud to announce its upcoming Accessibility (a11y) Test Week. It aims to ensure that our software is accessible to everyone, including individuals with disabilities. This initiative is not just about refining software but about affirming Fedora’s commitment to accessibility and inclusivity.

Accessibility Test Week is an opportunity for testers, developers, and users to contribute to the betterment of Fedora by ensuring that our latest features and software in GNOME are accessible. Testing plays a crucial role in the development cycle, helping to identify and rectify accessibility barriers that might prevent users from fully utilizing Fedora. It is an intensive, collaborative effort to push the boundaries of inclusivity in technology.

To participate, you’ll need access to Fedora Pre-release (F42) with the latest updates installed. Visit our Accessibility Test Week page for detailed instructions and support. The reports and findings can be shared here.

How do test days work?

To contribute, you only need to be able to download test materials (which include some large files) and then read and follow directions step by step.

Detailed information about all the test days is available on the wiki pages mentioned above. If you’re available on or around the days of the events, please do some testing and report your results. All the test day pages receive some final touches which complete about 24 hrs before the test day begins. We urge you to be patient about resources that are, in most cases, uploaded hours before the test day starts.

Come and test with us to make the upcoming Fedora Linux 42 even better