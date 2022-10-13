Contribute at the Fedora Linux Test Week for Kernel 6.0

The kernel team is working on final integration for Linux kernel 6.0. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 to Sunday, Oct 23, 2022. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.
How does a test week work?
A test week is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.
To contribute, you only need to be able to do the following things:
- Download test materials, which include some large files
- Read and follow directions step by step
The wiki page for the kernel test day has a lot of good information on what and how to test. After you’ve done some testing, you can log your results in the test day web application. If you’re available on or around the day of the event, please do some testing and report your results. We have a document which provides all the necessary steps.
Happy testing, and we hope to see you on test day.
Mr Grandpa Leslie Satenstein, Montreal,Que
koji list-builds –package=kernel –after=”2022-10-16″ | grep “6.00”
Does not work.
I then just did the following:
koji list-builds –package=kernel –after=”2022-10-14″ (today).
and the 6.x kernel had failed for 36/37.
Roman
Hi! If you read the post carefully, testing begins on October 16.
Mr Grandpa Leslie Satenstein, Montreal,Que
Are any of these OK?
The Fedora 37 links have only 5.19.
I am using the Fedora 38 Rawhide with 6.1
https://kojipkgs.fedoraproject.org/compose/branched/latest-Fedora-37/compose/
Boris
@sumantrom You should check the link for the wiki. It seems the correct one is https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Test_Day:2022-10-16_Kernel_6.0_Test_Week
Richard England
There were two links in the article to the test wiki page. The first was a link to the previous test, the second to the 6.0 test.
This should be corrected now. Please check and let us know if there is still a problem.
Subsentient
I’m running 6.0.1 on Fedora 37 (prerelease) at the moment, on multiple different pieces of x86_64 hardware. It’s my copr kernel (subsentient/palladiumkernel). I’ve tested both gcc 12 and clang 15 builds with LTO, no issues. I’m inclined to believe Linus when he says that 6.0 isn’t a huge update.