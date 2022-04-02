Fedora Linux test days are events where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora before, this is a perfect way to get started.

There are six upcoming test events in the next two weeks.

Sunday April 03 through April 10 , is to test the Kernel 5.17 changes in Fedora.

Monday April 04 through April 11 , this test week is focusing on testing Fedora CoreOS .

Wednesday April 06 , is to test the Fedora IoT Edition .

Friday April 08 , is to test Fedora 36 Cloud Base Images.

Wednesday April 13 , is to test Audio .

Thursday April 14, is to test Upgrade Path from Fedora 34 and 35 to Fedora 36.

Come and test with us to make the upcoming Fedora 36 even better. Read more below on how to do it.

Kernel test week

The kernel team is working on the final integration for kernel 5.17. This version was just recently released and will arrive soon in Fedora.

The Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week for Sunday April 03 through April 10. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. This document clearly outlines the steps.

Fedora CoreOS test week

The Fedora CoreOS team released the first Fedora CoreOS next stream based on Fedora 36. They expect to promote this to the testing stream in two weeks, on the usual schedule.

The Fedora CoreOS and QA teams have organized a test week. It begins Monday, April 04 and runs through the end of the week. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test cases and materials you’ll need to participate.

Fedora IoT Edition test day

Fedora Internet of Things is a variant of Fedora focused on IoT ecosystems. Whether you work on a home assistant, industrial gateways, or data storage and analytics, Fedora IoT provides a trusted open source platform to build on. Fedora IoT produces a monthly rolling release to help you keep your ecosystem up-to-date.

The IoT and QA teams will have their test day on Wednesday, April 06. Refer to the wiki page for links and resources to test the IoT Edition.

Fedora Cloud test day

Now that the Fedora Linux 36 is coming close to the release date, the Fedora Cloud SIG would like to get the community together to find and squash some bugs.

The test day is organized for Friday April 08. This event will test Fedora Cloud Base content. See the wiki page for links to the Beta Cloud Base Images. We have qcow, AMI, and ISO images ready for testing.

Audio test day

As part of a recent proposal, Fedora replaced the PulseAudio daemon with a functionally compatible implementation based on PipeWire. This means that all existing clients using the PulseAudio client library will continue to work as before, as well as applications shipped as Flatpak. The last few releases noted significant issues in the community and hence the origin of this regression test day.

See this wiki page for information on testing that everything works as expected. This will occur on Wednesday, April 13.

Upgrade test day

As we come closer to Fedora Linux 36 release dates, it’s time to test upgrades. This release has a lot of changes and it becomes essential that we test the graphical upgrade methods as well as the command line methods.

As a part of this test day, we will test upgrading from a full updated F35 and F34 to F36 for all architectures (x86_64, ARM, aarch64) and variants (WS, cloud, server, silverblue, IoT). See this wiki page for information and details. This test day will happen on Thursday, April 14.